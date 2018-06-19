Rome-based Agencies Resilience Initiative: Strengthening the resilience of livelihoods in protracted crises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Niger and Somalia

Canada’s unique commitment to addressing humanitarian needs in protracted crises

The Government of Canada is contributing CAD 50 million (USD 38 million) to the three United Nations Rome-based agencies (RBA) for the implementation of an innovative, five-year programme in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Niger and Somalia.

While the RBAs collaborate closely in many countries, this is the first time that they have received joint multi-year funding for resilience work.

The impact of this Initiative will help inform Canada’s approach to humanitarian food assistance in the future.

A complementary approach that bridges humanitarian and development objectives

This joint programme aims to meet immediate food needs while sustainably increasing food security and strengthening the resilience of food-insecure households in regions affected by protracted and recurrent crises, with a specific focus on vulnerable women and children. The programme represents an unprecedented effort to support and invest in the same vulnerable communities over a five-year period through integrated, context-specific, gender- and nutrition-sensitive assistance packages. These are identified by communities through participatory planning and aligned to national priorities. They aim at protecting and promoting people’s food and livelihood sources by restoring, rehabilitating, and supporting their productive assets (such as land, natural resources, inputs, tools, access to water, livestock, etc.), improving market linkages and strengthening technical and marketing capacities. This will contribute to addressing the root causes of food insecurity and vulnerability, and ultimately reduce dependency on humanitarian assistance.

The majority of people affected by conflict and protracted crises rely on crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry for their livelihoods. Conflict and violence interrupt food production and agriculture, deplete food stocks and seed reserves, disrupt markets, deepen hunger and exacerbate malnutrition. RBAs work towards enhancing sustainable and resilient rural livelihoods which are a cornerstone of peaceful societies.

RBA interventions build resilience by supporting people and systems to cope with and recover from conflict, while contributing to economic development more broadly