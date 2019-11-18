Rome-based Agencies Canada Resilience Initiative: Strengthening the resilience of livelihoods in protracted crises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and Somalia - 2018 Annual Report

Global Component

The Rome-Based Agencies (RBA) Resilience Initiative contributes to sustainably improve the food security and increase the resilience capacity to shocks and stressors of food insecure households, with a specific focus on vulnerable women and children, in protracted and recurrent crises affected-regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Niger and Somalia.

1.1 Activities

During year two (January 2018 – December 2018) the Global RBA team worked on consolidating the project. The logframes and related project documentation were finalized on completion of the country baselines and whilst this led to a number of refinements, deeper reviews in a number of these aspects is still required, for example, on issues related to supporting government resilience strategies (see Output 1113 below) where these either do not currently exist or where outcomes from the project to support change to government approaches can only be realized at the final stages of the project. The year also saw the first annual Steering Committee Meeting being held, bringing together the review of both strategic and technical aspects of the project with Canada and the RBA (see Output 1122), and providing the opportunity to dive into the lessons learnt and steer directions of the project. 2018 also saw a focus on communications and the development of a strategy to raise the profile of the project for advocacy purposes amongst other donors (see Output 1123), and the establishment of a technical RBA team to develop the workplan to unpack agency-specific analytical and programmatic instruments reflected in the RBA joint framework for resilience to enable the identification of synergies and complementarities (see Output 1121).

Beyond the completion of the planning and design stages (inception phase) Year 2 also saw the launch and implementation of programme activities in the three countries. As part of the RBA global-level engagement, FAO, IFAD, and WFP HQ teams supported the country teams through both in-country and remote assistance, providing technical inputs and guidance where required (see Outputs 1111 and 1112).

The RBA Master Logic Model (Annex 1b) shows the global level RBA efforts focused on two main pillars: i) strengthening RBA, government and stakeholders’ capacities to increase sustainable livelihoods resilience for food security and nutrition (1110); and ii) improving the capacity to manage knowledge management to develop an evidence-based approach to resilience and food security and nutrition (1120).