Reviving Essential Health services to a forgotten community in Burdhubo District, Gedo

Burdhubo district is one of the seven districts in Gedo region, South Central Somalia. The district has been facing several challenges for the past twenty years, with gross marginalization by the government and humanitarian Aid due to inaccessibility. The town, which began as an IDP camp, lacked essential health services. Most of the inhabitants used to seek health care in other districts of Gedo region. The health services in the district have been severely disrupted, with no function health facilities to cater to the high demand for health services despite the prevalence of infectious diseases, maternal related morbidities and mortality, and low immunization rates among under-five children.

The fluid security and poor road networks have hindered humanitarian response and emergency medical response. Furthermore, the entrenched health belief system anchored in traditional remedies and traditional maternal care during labour and delivery often increases maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality due to a lack of skilled birth attendance and emergency obstetric care. The situation is far worse in IDP camps and communities living away from the town. They have limited access to health services due to poor road networks and insecure roads.

In 2016, Trocaire pulled out of Burdhubo district due to the increasing cases of insecurity. Trócaire was running the only health facility in the district. Their exit left a considerable gap in terms of health service provision for Burdhubo people. Until April 2020, when Trocaire, through the support of UNOCHA's Somalia Humanitarian Fund, Trocaire managed to rehabilitate the existing debilitated Burdhubo Health facility in September 2020. The rehabilitation of the health centre was done in a month which was followed by equipping the health facility with medical supplies and equipment. The facility was able to provide 24-hours Basic Emergency, Obstetric and Neonatal care (BEmONC). This is in addition to supporting five villages through one mobile clinic serving hard to reach areas with essential health services.

Since the inception of health service delivery from September 2020 to April 2021, Trocaire has managed to provide essential health services to 12,329 beneficiaries for outpatient consultation. This is both at the health facility and the five villages served by the mobile clinic. Further, 1,240 women accessed ANC services, and 51 of these have been delivered at the health facility, all for the first time. For immunization, 2,254 children have been immunized at the health facility and five mobile clinics.Trocaire also managed to employ health workers from within Burdhubo district locally. One of the challenges encountered was getting skilled health workers to provide quality health services. Qualified health workers are few and far between, and the available ones are not adequately trained to provide lifesaving services. However, Trocaire's staff were able to provide capacity building initiatives to the health workers through constant mentoring, coaching, job training, and weekly continuous medical education (CME). This significantly improved the skills and competency of the health workers who can now provide the much-needed quality essential health services. The impact has been seen through the rapid increase of the clients who visited the health facility searching for health services since the inception of the health services.

While all this is an effort of Trocaire, there is still a long way to go regarding health care provision in Burdhubo district. Trocaire has made great strides in reviving health provision that was otherwise lacking in Burdhubo. The health systems remain fragmented, with limited resources to support quality essential services and equip health facilities to a better standard as health needs remain critical. The situation will be made worse due to the dwindling humanitarian Aid funding decreasing for the past years. More focus and donation has been channelled to COVID19 response, despite the glaring need for health services to the already existing communicable and non-communicable disease.

Story by Europe Maalim

Humanitarian Programme Coordinator

Trocaire