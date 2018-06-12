Revised Projection for the Number of People in Need, (April - June 2018)

The February-June 2018 IPC projection for Somalia (issued at the end of January 2018) was based on the following main assumptions:

A harsh 2018 Jilaal (Jan-Mar)

Likely below average 2018 Gu (Apr-Jun) rainfall across most parts of Somalia

Limited/no humanitarian assistance

A total Somalia population of 12.3 million with the following breakdown: 5.2 million urban, 6 million rural and 1.1 million IDPs (see table below)

Projected IPC figure for April-June 2018 have been revised as shown in the above table based on a combination of the following: