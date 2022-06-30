Review and Redesign of the Minimum Expenditure Basket in Somalia: The Basic MEB and the Sector Standard MEB

Executive Summary

In Somalia, there has been an operational MEB for over a decade. Established and run by the FSNAU (Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit), the MEB is integrated into a well-functioning price monitoring system that leads to regular and timely updates of its cost. Users are kept informed of price dynamics and changes in the cost of the MEB to improve decision-making on cash-based programming in Somalia. Cash-based programming overall is coordinated by the Cash Working Group, the Interagency Cash Consortium, and the Food Security Cluster. There have been some revisions in the past to the MEB. Specifically, in 2017, the FSNAU created an Essential Items basket to meet the specific requirements of cash-based humanitarian interventions.

Full report