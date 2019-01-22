Research Terms of Reference: Durable Solutions Youth Thematic Assessment for Refugees and IDPs in Somalia, SOM1805b
from REACH Initiative
Report
Published on 22 Jan 2019 — View Original
General Objective
To inform DSIRS interventions aimed at improving access to relevant and sustainable livelihood opportunities for youth (aged 18-35) at risk of migrating or radicalizing in Dhuusamareeb and Cadaado districts of Somalia.
Specific Objective(s)
- To understand what economic opportunities are currently available to young people and where, and what challenges are faced in accessing these opportunities.
- To understand the type of support (such as education and trainings) being provided (either by government or non-government organisations) to enhance access to economic opportunities for young people, and what the potential gaps are.
- To understand what opportunities young people perceive to be available, compared to what they would like to be engaging with.
- To understand how youth occupy their time outside of work (preferences, opportunities and availability of recreational services).
- To understand drivers of migration and migratory intentions among the targeted population, and the role played by livelihoods in this.
- Based on the above, to identify potential avenues for livelihoods interventions for the target population group.