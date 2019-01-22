22 Jan 2019

Research Terms of Reference: Durable Solutions Youth Thematic Assessment for Refugees and IDPs in Somalia, SOM1805b

from REACH Initiative
Published on 22 Jan 2019
General Objective

To inform DSIRS interventions aimed at improving access to relevant and sustainable livelihood opportunities for youth (aged 18-35) at risk of migrating or radicalizing in Dhuusamareeb and Cadaado districts of Somalia.

Specific Objective(s)

  1. To understand what economic opportunities are currently available to young people and where, and what challenges are faced in accessing these opportunities.
  2. To understand the type of support (such as education and trainings) being provided (either by government or non-government organisations) to enhance access to economic opportunities for young people, and what the potential gaps are.
  3. To understand what opportunities young people perceive to be available, compared to what they would like to be engaging with.
  4. To understand how youth occupy their time outside of work (preferences, opportunities and availability of recreational services).
  5. To understand drivers of migration and migratory intentions among the targeted population, and the role played by livelihoods in this.
  6. Based on the above, to identify potential avenues for livelihoods interventions for the target population group.

