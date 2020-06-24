Research Terms of Reference: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas: All Rounds: Research Cycle ID: SOM1901, Somalia

General objective

To inform humanitarian planning by providing information on needs, displacement dynamics, and access to services in hard-to-reach settlements in South Central Somalia where physical access and operation of humanitarian actors is restricted or impossible as a result of security, logistical constraints, or a combination thereof; to back the advocacy efforts by the humanitarian actors.

Specific objective(s)

To provide up-to-date information on services accessible to households in the hard-to-reach areas to inform advocacy and the humanitarian response.

To provide an overview of multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and non-displaced populations living in hard-to-reach areas.

Research questions

What are the needs and coping strategies of the populations in hard-to-reach areas with regard to Food Security and Livelihoods, Health, Shelter/Non-food items, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education and Protection?

What are the factors that contribute to displacement from and to the hard-to-reach areas.

To which services and types of humanitarian assistance, if any, do populations in hard-to-reach areas have access?

What are the constraints to access to services and assistance?