Somalia
Research Terms of Reference: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas: All Rounds: Research Cycle ID: SOM1901, Somalia
Attachments
General objective
To inform humanitarian planning by providing information on needs, displacement dynamics, and access to services in hard-to-reach settlements in South Central Somalia where physical access and operation of humanitarian actors is restricted or impossible as a result of security, logistical constraints, or a combination thereof; to back the advocacy efforts by the humanitarian actors.
Specific objective(s)
To provide an overview of multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and non-displaced populations living in hard-to-reach areas.
To provide up-to-date information on services accessible to households in the hard-to-reach areas to inform advocacy and the humanitarian response.
Research questions
What are the needs and coping strategies of the populations in hard-to-reach areas with regard to Food Security and Livelihoods, Health, Shelter/Non-food items, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education and Protection?
What are the factors that contribute to displacement from and to the hard-to-reach areas.
To which services and types of humanitarian assistance, if any, do populations in hard-to-reach areas have access?
What are the constraints to access to services and assistance?
Where do people living in the hard-to-reach areas access services?