Report of the Secretary-General on the situation with respect to piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia (S/2022/819) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 29 of Security Council resolution 2608 (2021), in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to report within 11 months on the implementation of the resolution and on the situation with respect to piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia, including an assessment of national coast guard capabilities.

2. The report covers the period from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2022 and provides highlights of major developments since the previous report of the Secretary - General (S/2021/920). Through resolution 2608 (2021), the Security Council renewed, for a period of three months, the authorizations as set out in paragraph 14 of resolution 2554 (2020) granted to States and regional organizations cooperating with Somali authorities in the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia, for which advance notification had been provided by Somali authorities to the Secretary-General. Following the expiration of the resolution, international cooperation with and support to the Somali authorities continued with regard to the provision of capacity-building measures aimed at strengthening the further development of Somali maritime security capabilities, as well as in support of measures to address the root causes of piracy, as outlined in the present report.

3. The report is based on information provided by the United Nations system, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), as well as Member States and regional organizations, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the Indian Ocean Commission, the European Union Capacity-Building Mission in Somalia, the European Union Naval Force Somalia – Operation Atalanta, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Combined Maritime Forces.