Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia (A/HRC/51/65)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 48/22, adopted on 11 October 2021, and covers the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022. During the reporting period, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Isha Dyfan, undertook an official visit to the country from 28 March to 2 April 2022, and two consultative visits to Nairobi from 29 to 30 November 2021 and from 3 to 7 April 2022, where she engaged with several actors working in or on Somalia.

The Independent Expert conducted extensive consultations with senior government representatives, including the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, and the ministers responsible for women and human rights development, justice, and the environment. She also engaged with representatives of United Nations agencies and programmes, and of regional intergovernmental organizations, and consulted widely with civil society and directly with marginalized and minority communities.

In the present report, the Independent Expert provides an update on progress achieved to date by the authorities of Somalia on the seven key benchmarks mentioned in her preceding report,1 on the basis of political and security developments and the humanitarian situation in the country.

I. Introduction