Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia (A/HRC/48/80)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/27, covers the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021. Owing to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the ensuing travel and movement restrictions, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Isha Dyfan, was unable to visit the country in April 2021 as initially agreed with the Government. The report is based on extensive desk research and information made available to the Independent Expert by actors working in the area of human rights in Somalia both inside and outside the country.

The Independent Expert notes the earlier momentum on the part of the Government of Somalia for the promotion and protection of human rights and regrets the recent regression from that position with regard to women and children’s rights. The lack of progress on these fundamental issues has hindered the finalization of legal and policy reforms that underpin national reconstruction and development. The impact of the political stalemate on human rights has made the road to recovery even longer. Nevertheless, the signing of the agreement between the Federal Government of Somalia and the federal member states on 27 May 2021 is a welcome development, which gives renewed confidence in the political leadership of the country and hope for its commitment to the holding of peaceful, transparent, inclusive and credible elections.

The protracted delay in enacting human rights laws and policies and appointing members to crucial human rights institutions puts into question the political will of the Somali authorities to advance progress in the field of human rights. The increase in the number of unlawful killings, life-changing injuries and loss of property, as well as the loss of opportunity by the most vulnerable, especially youth, minorities and the marginalized, fuels conflict, undermines reconciliation and diverts resources from development.

In 2020, the Human Rights Council requested that the Independent Expert develop a human rights transition plan with clear benchmarks and indicators. The current political crisis has not been conducive to the holding of wide-ranging consultations. Nonetheless, the Independent Expert held consultations with the Permanent Representative of Somalia to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, the Chair of the Somaliland National Human Rights Commission and representatives of civil society organizations, research institutes and United Nations funds, agencies and programmes. She also met with the Special Rapporteur of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in charge of Somalia.

In the report, the Independent Expert has made several recommendations, including on the need to: (a) review cases and release journalists, media workers and human rights defenders arbitrarily arrested and unlawfully detained during the performance of their duties; (b) complete the enactment of long-standing bills and conduct transparent appointments to human rights institutions to protect women and children’s rights; and (c) finalize the constitutional review process. The Independent Expert has also suggested areas that might require more financial investment and capacity-building by increasing and reallocating budgets to implement the security transition plan; guaranteeing workers’ rights; strengthening the rule of law; and building wells and other basic infrastructure essential to the realization of human rights. Progress on the implementation of these benchmarks and indicators should be closely monitored and updates provided to the Human Rights Council for action.