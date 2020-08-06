Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2015- 2018: Inter Governmental Authority On Development, an addendum to the Biennial Report on the Programme of Action for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in Africa

This report presents the progress of the Inter-Governmental Authority and Development (IGAD) Member States and secretariat have made in the implementation of the PoA in the period 2015-2018. IGAD has eight member states namely: Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda. IGAD was created in 1996 to succeed in the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD) founded in 1986 with the objective of mitigating the effects of recurring severe droughts and other natural disasters that resulted in widespread famine and ecological degradation with grave social and economic consequences in the region. The report focuses on the implementation of the seven global SFDRR targets and the additional five Africa specific targets of the PoA by all the members of the IGAD. The seven SFDRR targets have 38 indicators. The PoA has an additional five targets with an accompanying 13 indicators, which the member states and RECs are to monitor and report on. The reporting also considered the four Priority Areas of the SFDRR as they relate to the various targets. This first biennial report, commissioned by African Union Commission in response to the call by the African Union Executive Council and High-level ministerial meeting, has documented the progress IGAD member states are making towards achieving the PoA for implementation of SFDRR in Africa.

The nature of the study necessitated the use of a mixed-methods approach where both qualitative and quantitative data were utilized. Two online questionnaires were developed and administered during a regional workshop. In addition, existing databases and in particular the INFORM Index for Risk Management and International Emergency Disasters Database (EM-DAT) were extensively consulted throughout the study process.