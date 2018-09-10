Remittances and Vulnerability in Somalia

Key points

Remittances act as a crucial safety net for many Somalis, but there are significant variations in the amounts and frequency of transfers and who receives them. Surveys indicate that a majority of Somali households do not benefit directly from remittances.

Variations are marked in the locations where remittances are more commonly found, between urban and rural households and geographically. Northern areas appear to receive more on average than those in the south.

Remittances are an important factor in determining the resilience of different communities, and relative levels of inequality in Somalia. The uneven impact of remittances made some communities more vulnerable to famine in 2011.