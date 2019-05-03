Remarks by the EU Chargé d'Affaires Fulgencio Garrido Ruiz on the Occasion of the Europe Day 2019 Celebrations in Mogadishu

ear ladies and gentlemen, dear colleagues, fellow Europeans and friends of Europe:

Good morning to all of you and a warm welcome to the Europe day celebrations. That we gather next to the sea and we enjoy the presence of a Spanish ship from the European Union Maritime Mission ATALANTA off the port of Mogadishu is quite symbolic as we want to set sail for even stronger EU-Somalia relations.

I would like to make three points in my remarks today: on our bilateral relations; on the region; and on the broader EU perspective.

Let me start with our bilateral relationship: the EU prides itself on its partnership with Somalia. A partnership that we cherish, and that we wish to see growing. That is much more than the EU and its Member States being the biggest development and humanitarian donor in Somalia now and over the past 30 years. A partnership that is based on mutual respect; on predictability and transparency; and on a common understanding of the strategic issues at stake and on the need to take risks to make headway.

2019 is bound to be a special year in the history of EU-Somalia relations. Recently we held our first formal political dialogue between the Government and the EU and its Member States, further deepening and enhancing the quality of our engagement.

Often we hear that 2019 is a crucial year. Well, this is it! Never before the prospect of debt relief, and with it the access of Somalia to international markets, was so close. It is a long time since we have seen such great momentum as exists today to reform the security sector and to up the ante in the fight against the terrorists. In this window of opportunity, the EU decided to double down on its engagement to help keep this momentum. Our budgetary support is helping Somalia to keep course on debt relief; the EU Training Mission is helping the Somali National Army to generate forces and plan operations; our development support is taking a comprehensive approach to security, creating jobs, opening schools and health centres, building infrastructure and strengthening local administration. With the renewal of the mandate of our Mission EUCAP, we will continue helping the Government to develop a maritime strategy to access the blue economy. This is the time for all of us, Somalis and friends of Somalia, to stay together and focused, supporting decisively the reform agenda, united in what is best for Somalia.

Greater security and economic prospects give us the chance to discuss other key long‑term challenges common to all of us. Climate change is affecting our lives like never before. With it comes displacement, growing urbanisation and the need for employment opportunities. With 75% of its population less than 30 years of age and with one of the highest demographics in Africa, these challenges are particularly acute in Somalia. To address them will require long-term vision and our common efforts.

I say this as a humanitarian emergency looms on the horizon following two consecutive failed rainy seasons. The EU and its Member States are scaling‑up food assistance to prevent food gaps in affected areas. But this will be a temporary patch unless we do more to tackle the root causes of these crises to prevent that they happen in the first place.

This brings me to the second point: all these challenges are not exclusive to Somalia. They are common to Somalia's neighbours and beyond. Over the past year we have seen ground-breaking progress to reconcile and enhance the cooperation amongst the countries of the Horn of Africa. The historic agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the tripartite bringing both countries together with Somalia offer unprecedented opportunities and open a pathway to a new era of cooperation. Transforming the region will not only require political commitment and leadership, but also sound economic strategies to keep pace with the expectations of the people of the region.

This is why the EU, together with the Government of Ethiopia and the WB, is organising a Regional Economic Conference in July in Addis Ababa, to promote economic integration in the Horn of Africa. The focus will be to address regional infrastructure in the energy and transport sectors; trade, including the development of the financing sector, value chains and the regulatory environment; and human capital development through the improvement of education and skills.

I could not finish without talking about the broader EU perspective. 2019 is a year of tremendous change in the European Union. Later this month we will hold elections in the European Parliament; the leadership of the European Commission will be replaced. A new President, Commissioners and a High Representative for External Relations will be appointed. Brexit will make us all sad, and a piece of us will die with it. But it will also re-energise the European Union. We are seeing it with the creation of a new European Defence identity and the reinforcement of structures on law enforcement, counter-terrorism, border control and migration.

Support for the EU is at its highest level in decades, and European leaders are rallying people around a message of reform and multilateralism, firmly wedded in the EU and other international alliances and institutions. In the current global environment, our friends in Somalia and around the world can continue to look at us as a reliable partner for peace and development.