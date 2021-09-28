Somalia + 11 more
Regional Bureau for East, Horn of Africa, and Great Lakes Region - Refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs (as of 31 August 2021)
The East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region is host to some 4.79 million refugees and asylum seekers, the majority (2.22 million) from South Sudan. A further 10.59 million people are internally displaced in the region, as a result of conflict and natural disasters. Some 162,525 refugees returned to their countries of origin in 2020.