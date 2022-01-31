Somalia + 8 more
Regional Bureau for East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region - Somalia situation, Population of concern to UNHCR (as of 31 December 2021)
As of December 2021, Somalia was host to 30,066 registered refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Ethiopia and Yemen.
Over 92,000 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia since December 2014 with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea.