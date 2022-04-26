Somalia + 11 more
Regional Bureau for East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region - Refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs (as of 31 March 2022)
Attachments
The East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region is host to some 4.97 million refugees and asylum seekers, the majority (2.29 million) from South Sudan. A further 12.64 million people are internally displaced in the region, as a result of conflict and natural disasters. Some 16,149 refugees returned to their countries of origin in March 2022.