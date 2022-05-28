Readout of the Secretary-General's phone call with H.E. Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

On 26 May 2022, the Secretary-General held a phone call with H.E. Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Secretary-General welcomed the conclusion of the electoral process and congratulated Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his election as the 10th President of Somalia.

The Secretary-General and the President discussed the priorities of the new administration and United Nations’ support. The Secretary General encouraged the President to advance critical national priorities such as security, climate change, drought response and to strengthen co-operation with federal member states.