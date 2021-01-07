READO 2020 Snapshot

2020

OVERVIEW

SOUTHWEST STATE SOMALIA

The year 2020 was unique and challenging for Somalia as we experienced multiple shocks that worsened the already fragile humanitarian situation in the region. A Desert Locust upsurge, COVID-19 pandemic, severe flooding in some areas and poor rains forecast for the Deyr season were some of the challenges we had to deal with. Based on the cumulative, combined impacts of the multiple shocks, FEWS NET and FSNAU project that nearly 2.1 million people could face acute food insecurity without sustained humanitarian assistance. Primary health care visits and vaccinations have also decreased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, likely contributing to reduced treatment for malnutrition and infectious diseases and a decline in public health, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Internally displaced children are disproportionately at risk for malnutrition, with nearly 30 percent of displaced children surveyed experiencing stunting. In addition, more than 40 percent of women and children surveyed were anemic, and nearly 35 percent of children were deficient in vitamin A. The dry season flooding was the third period of significant flooding in Somalia within 12 months. The 2019 Octoberto-December deyr rains led to flooding that affected more than 570,000 people and displaced at least 365,000 people across eight regions, according to the UN (USAID Factsheet September 2020))