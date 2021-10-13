Rapid internal evaluation for the AICS-funded AVSI-implemented project: Improvement of production capacity, sanitation and protection services for displaced persons and groups at risk in the rural suburbs of Kisimayo

1. INTRODUCTION

A rapid assessment was conducted by AVSI Foundation for the AICS funded project titled Improvement of production capacity, sanitation and protection services for displaced persons and groups at risk in the rural suburbs of Kismayo, a 10 months project that started in October 2020 offering a multi-sector intervention approach in an endeavor to reduce vulnerability in 10 villages located along the Juba River. The assessment was geared towards interrogating the impact the project had to beneficiaries directly supported and the overall effect it had to the community. Data were gathered between the month of May and June and took a total of 15 days.

Methodology

A structured questionnaire was developed and formulated to fit the project assessment areas. A total of 104 beneficiaries were assessed. The respondents were randomly selected from the project’s activity beneficiaries’ database using a number generator (simple random selection). All beneficiaries targeted had benefited from at least one intervention. The randomly selected beneficiaries were interviewed through phone calls and their data entered through KOBO. The analysis was conducted using a combination of MS Excel and Tagcrowd and the report was developed in MS Word.