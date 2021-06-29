Rapid Assessment Report: Garasbaley Evictions

More than 11,622 persons in 18 settlements forced to flee, as land development increases due to Afgooye-Mogadishu road completion near Zam-Zam University area (Tabelaha village) in Garasbalay, Banadir region

Executive Summary

On 22 May 2021, 1,937 households approximately 11,622 people were evicted from 18 IDP settlements in Zam-Zam University area (Tabelaha village) in the Garasbalay, Benadir region. The majority of the evictees fled to other settlements in the area of Igadawage village close to their previous settlements (approximately a kilometer). An oral agreement spanning over six years, entered into between the land owner (through the landowner’s representatives) and IDPs allowed the communities to reside on the land for a period of 4 years without any risk or threat of forced evictions. The landowner recently returned from abroad to settle the land issues pertaining to his land in the presence of his representative.

The case was identified during routine outreach activities by NRC’s field team. This was followed by robust negotiation and mediation engagements to secure notice extension. After lengthy deliberations, all 18 IDP settlements secured two eviction notices from the landowner. The first notice was issued on 15th February 2021, for a period of three months. After the notice expired, the IDPs were expected to relocate. However, the IDPs were unable to relocate as planned. Following the expiry of the notice, the landowner returned to the site and engaged the stakeholders, subsequently extending the notice for seven days. This extension had an ultimatum to have the IDPs vacate the land at the end of the 7 days. With the new deadline, the IDPs had no option but to relocate to a new place.

The majority of the residents at the new site are also IDPs (not affected by this eviction) from various regions of Somalia, including Bay, Bakool, Lower/Middle Shabelle regions. These IDPs settled on this land between 2015 and 2016 as a result of forced evictions and drought that had subjected them to both primary and secondary displacement.

However, this assessment covers eviction-process related information as well as information on the current humanitarian protection situation of newly evicted IDPs including sector specific needs.

The following are key findings: