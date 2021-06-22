Rapid assessment for the floods affected communities in Jowhar

1. INTRODUCTION

Since the beginning of May 2021, there have been floods in jowhar surrounding villages (Baarey, Bananey, Hansholey, Libigha and parts of jowhar town). Flood wave have reached other villages like Dai Gwan. The river breakage in the south of Jowhar at Baarey is at an alarming stage and the community have been unable to close it.

The rains are expected to continue within the Ethiopian highlands and the upper parts of middle Shebelle, Somalia. The increasing trend of river levels along the river is expected to continue given the forecast and the current situation, the risk of flooding remains high.

Previously, Hirshbelle‘s government brought 2500 sandbags and Somalia Red Crescent Society delivered 4000 sand bags, however it seems this will not be enough to close the breakage.

River water levels continued rising following heavy rains within the Ethiopian highlands, downpour of rain flash in Beletweyne and middle Shebelle. Currently at Jowhar, the level is at 3.95 m, however the rainfall forecast, the levels are expected to continue rising along the Shabelle River with moderate to high risk of flooding in the coming days. The river breakage at Baarey is yet to be resolved and the waves of floods go further affecting large hectares of farm crops.

Most of the vulnerable affected household members also cope with this situation by adjusting meals through reducing times and quantity, borrowing from relatives, etc.

6th to 7th May 2021, our Programe Manager based in Mogadishu office travelled to Jowhar and conducted a short rapid assessment in the town in order to get a better picture of the effects of the floods. He noticed that the situation is very distressing in jowhar town as most of the four locations have been flooded and no inter movements between the people. The floods have also made some areas inaccessible. As per his observation and site visit to some locations, the town needs a multifaceted support as soon as possible in order to mitigate the effects of the floods. Most of the crops have been destroyed by flash floods and this has the devastating effect of leading and contributing towards food insecurity. Still no signs of major response either by the governments or humanitarian agencies and if the situation remains the children, mothers and the most vulnerable will suffer.