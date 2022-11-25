Radio Ergo Weekly Feedback Report, Issued: 25 Nov 2022

Brief Summary

Many listeners used the Radio Ergo call-in platform this week (17-23 November 2022) to announce the welcome arrival of rain in their areas and the positive changes being brought to their lives by access to water. However, some callers noted that the rainfall was little and inadequate for recovery, whilst many others complained about continuing drought and hardships in various parts of the country. Other callers indicated disease outbreaks and lack of aid and services including for IDPs. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Rainfall – in Somaliland, several callers in parts of Toghder, Sanag, and Sool spoke of receiving rain and being able to access water. Some said they hoped for more rainfall, whilst others said the water sources were now filling up and livestock were getting pasture. A caller in Gabiley said they had water but there was still no fodder there for the animals. Another said they had rain but had not yet recovered from the drought. In Puntland, callers in Bosaso, Garowe, and Galkayo reported rainfall. In Galmudug, farmers in parts of Mudug and Galgadud said their farms were doing better and produce was being harvested. Beekeepers in Elbur said the rain had made flowers grow that would improve honey production. A caller in Guriel said heavy rain had come but the pasture was taking time to grow.

In Bay region, callers from Baidoa, Bardale, and Goodgadud reported receiving rain at last. There were also celebrations of the start of rains from callers in other southern areas including Marere, Kismayo, Jowhar, Garbaharey, and Bardera.

Drought, water shortage – in Somaliland, some farmers called for water pumps to help them access water when rains failed. Another said they had been hit by water shortage as well as swarms of locusts. Several callers in parts of Sanag and Sool complained of drought and water shortage and lack of pasture. A farmer in Booame, Sool, said their crops were drying up in the fields. A caller in Buradle, Sool, said short rainfall had now stopped and the water was quickly getting finished. He also asked for boreholes to be installed in the area to avoid dependence on unreliable rainfall. Another said they wanted expert advice on how to conserve the rainwater as nomadic families constantly faced water shortages. Also in Sool, a caller said prices were high and they could not sell their livestock. In Mudug, callers in Jarriban, Goldogob, and Galkayo called for food and water aid, saying drought persisted. Among callers from various parts of Galgadud, a female caller in Dusamareb said they had some rain in October but water was now becoming short again. A caller in Balanbale said they were never reached by government agencies and needed aid. A caller in Abudwak said they could barely afford the school fees with the drought. A caller in Guriel said they faced water shortage and had not received generators like some people in other areas. A female caller in Heroload said their livestock were weak from drought, and a caller in Afweyne said he only had six animals left. Two callers in Beledhawo, Gedo, said their livestock were dying. Some of those displaced by drought said they needed aid and support to return home.

Livestock – among the callers about livestock disease, several notably in the north asked for veterinary treatment and advice.

IDPs – in Sool, IDPs from earlier droughts said many families in a camp there who had lost all their livestock long ago had not received any aid. A female caller in Bakool said they were IDPs without any aid. In Dollow, an IDP single father of four daughters said they faced hardships and lacked aid.

Health – a caller in Baidoa said children there were dying of measles. In Gedo, a caller in a rural area without health facilities indicated that people were getting sick from drinking surface water. A female caller wanted advice on treatment for her children sick with diarrhoea and vomiting.