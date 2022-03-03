Radio Ergo audience feedback report, Issued: 3 Mar 2022

Brief Summary

Worsening drought continued to preoccupy most of the callers to Radio Ergo’s independent audience feedback platform this week (23 February - 1 March 2022).

Northern regions produced the biggest number of calls, similar to last week, with sizeable numbers also coming from central and southern regions. Water and food shortages emerged as the biggest problems, with livestock sick or dead, no markets, lack of jobs, rising prices, diseases, and many people displaced or stranded in areas they migrated to without basic resources. Livestock herders wanted help in dealing with parasites and spread of CCCP disease killing goats. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought and water crisis – Togdher and Sanag were the two regions producing the largest number of calls. In Togdher, callers in Bali-Hiidle said the land was bare and their animals were starving to death. A caller in Bali-Alanle said the water well had broken down. Several callers in Buhodle said goats and camels were thin, cattle were dying, and aid handouts were inadequate. A female caller in Burao said they had not received any water aid. A caller in Kalbare said their well was broken and they had to trek 23 kilometres for water. A caller in Hagal said the only market in Berbera had closed so they could not sell off their livestock. Several in Ainabo said they faced drought and water shortage. In Sanag region, a caller in Badhan said they had suffered a combination of drought and devastation by locusts. A female caller in Bali-Busle said there were also disease outbreaks. In Dhahar to the east, a caller said many from Karkar and Mudg had migrated there and aid was needed. In El-afweyn in central Sanag, a female caller said they were among many who had migrated there only to find no resources or water. Many said they had no water or fodder and livestock were dying and that authorities had neglected them. In Sool, a caller in Qabribayah said they faced food shortages, with milk, oil, and water being scarce and no aid. Another said their livestock were giving birth to young ones but they had no water for them. In Puntland, callers in parts of Bari and Nugal described prolonged drought killing livestock and pushing many people to desperation. A female caller in Nugal appealed for aid to save her goats. An IDP caller in Puntland said they had no jobs and aid was being diverted. Callers in different parts of Galgadud appealed for help. A female caller in Abudwak said their goats had died and another in Herale said they needed aid to recover from the drought. A caller in Adado said aid distribution should be fair and inclusive unlike the elections. In the south, a caller in Bula-sheikh, Middle Shabelle, said water and food prices were escalating and they had no jobs. A female caller in Landheer said many people had been displaced and needed help. In Lower Shabelle, a caller in Barawe said many people had joined IDP camps as a result of the drought. A caller in Bardale, Bay, said conditions were worsening. Another in Hudur, Bakool, said food and water were short. Several callers in Gedo region complained of drought and water shortage and hardships accessing water due to poor roads. A female caller in an unidentified location said many people were now unemployed because even their donkeys had died in the drought.

Livestock – there were calls from herders in the north wanting livestock treatment and vaccinations. A caller in Somaliland said diseases were spreading among animals due to the influx of herds from different areas. Many wanted advice and treatment to deal with ticks and parasites, and CCCP disease affecting goats. A female caller in Qoryolley, Lower Shabelle, said out of her 155 animals she had lost 10 camels and 20 goats and wanted advice on treating CCCP.

COVID19 – several callers asked questions about the virus and vaccines. A caller in Hargeisa said many people were sick and he wanted to know the difference between flu and Coronavirus. A caller in Baidoa asked if someone who had the first dose could skip the second and take the booster vaccination.