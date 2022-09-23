Radio Ergo audience feedback report, Issued: 23 Sep 2022

Analysis

Most calls to Radio Ergo’s feedback platform this week (15-21 September 2022) raised concerns over persisting drought and water scarcity, with displaced communities expressing their desperation. Escalating food prices remained a major concern. Many callers appealed for help from aid agencies and government. A comparatively large number of calls this week came from remote parts of Sool region, as well as Sanag and Togdher. Several in the north spoke of wild animals attacking them and invading their water sources. Elsewhere there were many calls from central regions, with others from southern regions (although the latter are usually fewer to this platform). Some callers in Galmudug and Hiran noted the additional stress caused by conflict. One quarter of the callers this week were female, which is a higher proportion that usual. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Aid, and IDPs – A caller in Puntland said the food aid from WFP had been diminished by inflation and they could barely afford to buy matches and soap, whilst their livestock had died. A caller in Wanlaweyn, L. Shabelle, said local authority officials were diverting aid meant for the many displaced people. A female caller in Bahdo IDP camp in Adado, Galgadud, said they had no income after losing their livestock. Another in Guriel said she was a sick mother living in a makeshift shelter since being displaced. A caller in Buleburte, Hiran, said they came to the town after losing their animals because they heard there was aid in the camps, but they had received no aid. A caller in Dollow, Gedo, said many IDPs had arrived in the area yet there was less aid than before. A female caller in Kismayo said they were short of food in the IDP camps and had been ignored by the government. Elsewhere a female caller said 250 families had been given mosquito nets by an aid organisation but they still needed other essential aid.

Conflict – callers in Elasha-Biyaha, Galgadud, said their situation was deteriorating due to the drought and conflict. Several callers in Hiran spoke of Al-Shabaab attacks destroying water wells, IDPs fleeing to Beletweyne, and the impact of the drought without any rainfall for long.

Drought and Water Scarcity – in Somaliland, a caller in Adadley, Marodi Jeh, said livestock had been dying on the long journey there as many people migrated to the area following recent rainfall. Among many callers from Togdher, one caller in Buhodle wanted the authorities to take action against people blocking their access to the water well. Others spoke of lack of water and fodder. A caller in Naq-Dhamiijo said their livestock had died. Among callers in Sanag, a female caller in Dharkeyn near Hingalol said they needed iron sheets to protect their water source from contamination by invasive packs of monkeys. A female caller in El-afweyn said they were between two governments both of which had ignored them. Female callers in Goof and Hulul spoke of dead or dying livestock. Another caller said they had not been reached by any aid. In Sool, callers in Hudun and other unnamed locations said their livestock had died or were being attacked by monkeys and other wild animals, people were desperate and had not received any aid. Some callers cited diseases including diarrhoea. One said food was short and they were on the verge of famine yet neither Puntland nor Somaliland governments had responded. Another said aid organisations had visited them but no aid had followed. In Puntland, a caller near Qardho said their livestock were so weak from lack of water and fodder that they could barely move. Several callers in Garowe said the drought was worsening, there was food and water shortage, and livestock had died. A caller in Galkayo said they needed intervention to deal with water shortage and high inflation. A caller in Shabellow, Mudug, said the drought was worsening there and people were dying. There were many callers from parts of Galgadud, including Abudwak, Adado, Balanbale, Guriel, Dhaghaye, El-dher, and Gelinsor, about prolonged and worsening drought. A caller in Adado asked why the Somali government’s special envoy on drought lacked information and details about the IDPs and the children and elderly being newly displaced. A caller in Balanbale said the livestock were starving. A caller in Guriel said they had no livestock left and were helpless. A female caller in Galgadud said as well as drought aid, they needed free education to keep their children in schools. In Hiran, several callers in Beletweyne and Buloburte said people and livestock faced lack of food and water and they needed help. In Middle Shabelle, a caller in Biyo-ade said their wells were dry and the nearest water was 40-50 kilometres away. He said their livestock - their lifeline, were dying. A caller in Wanlaweyn, Lower Shabelle, said a dollar was only worth 55,000 shillings and water was short. A caller in Boof-gadud, Bay, said aid could not reach them in their location and they were suffering hardship. Callers in Kismayo said the water shortage and drought had affected their livestock and children.

Rainfall and prices – a caller in Awdanle, Togdher, said although they had received some rainfall the food prices remained high. On the other hand, a caller in Jowhar, M. Shabelle, said the river level had improved after some rainfall and the price of maize had fallen making them better off.