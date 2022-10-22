Radio Ergo audience feedback report, Issued: 22 Oct 2022

Brief Analysis

Callers to Radio Ergo’s audience feedback platform this week (13-19 October 2022) spoke of continuing drought and shortages of water and food, with a relatively large number calling from central regions. Callers noting rainfall in their areas often added that it was inadequate, or that people were coming in to deplete the resources from neighbouring dry areas. Health concerns included fever and coughing reported by callers in Somaliland and Gedo. The following summarises callers by theme.

Health – callers in Somaliland including Arabsiyo described illness characterised by fever that was keeping children off school. Callers in Dollow in Gedo and Buhodle in Togdher mentioned coughing being widespread among sick people.

Aid – a caller in Togdher said they heard on the radio of international aid coming in, but they had not received anything and wanted the government to look into distribution. A caller in an unspecified part of Somaliland said WFP had given out rice for 200 people but many more were in need as their livestock were dying and people were sick. An IDP caller in Baidoa said they faced food and water shortage.

WASH, Drought – among callers from Togdher, one in Hidhhidh said a water tank cost $300 there and they need government or aid agency help. A caller in Odweyne said the drought there had lasted for five years. Callers in various parts of Sanag and Sool said the drought was persistent and severe. In Mudug, a caller in Wisil said they faced the worst drought in years and were near famine with Al-Shabab also carrying out attacks. In Galgadud, callers in Adado, Abudwak, Dusamareb and Gelinsor said they still faced drought, lack of water, dying livestock, and people migrating away in search of water and fodder. Callers in Gelinsor said they were still waiting for rain. Among several callers from Guriel, one said many had arrived there after a little rain and water was now scarce. Another said they had left Guriel due to drought and those remaining in Guriel needed help. Others said they had no water, livestock were weak, sick, or dying and the livestock markets were empty. Among several callers from Beletweyne, Hiran, one said they had no water for their farms, and another said they had lost their livestock and could not afford to buy water. A mother in Ferfer in Ethiopia’s Somali Region said they had migrated there from Mahas in Hiran and still lacked water for her large family and needed aid.

Rain – in Togdher, some callers said rainfall had enabled their livestock to access water and fodder, whilst others said that people were migrating in from neighbouring areas that were dry. Most callers celebrating rainfall noted awareness of neighbouring areas lacking rain and needing water. A caller in Galgadud said the rain was barely enough and had brought plagues of caterpillars.