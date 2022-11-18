Radio Ergo audience feedback report, Issued: 18 Nov 2022

Brief Analysis

The calls to Radio Ergo’s independent audience feedback platform this week (10-16 November 2022) included celebrations of rainfall in certain parts of the country, notably parts of Togdher, Puntland, and some central and southern areas. At the same time, callers in parts of Sool, Sanag, Bari, Galmudug, Hiran, and Bay complained of continuing drought or rainfall that had ended quickly. People calling the platform also spoke about high prices, lack of aid and aid distribution anomalies, livestock diseases, effects of conflict, locusts and farm pests, among other issues. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Aid Complaints – several callers complained about aid from the World Food Programme (WFP). In Bari, a caller in Qardo claimed the food aid they had received was contaminated by pests and was not fit to eat; a caller in Unun, Qandala, claimed that people holding the food were demanding $10 before releasing it. In Somaliland, a caller in Gololey claimed that they had problems getting food with their WFP cards from certain stores and wanted cash instead. In Hiran, a caller in El-gal said that certain people had been given aid by WFP whilst others had not.

IDPs – in Gedo, a father of four in a camp in Dollow said he had not received any aid in nine months not even soap, and as he was sick he was unable to work to earn any income. Another caller in Kabasa IDP camp in Dollow wanted to know why aid was delivered when it rained and not at other times of need. A caller identifying as disabled said that PLWD were ignored by aid organisations.

Locusts – a caller in Garadag, Sanag, said they were still suffering from drought after little rainfall and locusts were destroying their vegetation. A caller in Sool said aerial spraying was needed to control locusts there. A caller in Habardulle, Puntland, described locusts eating the vegetation and locust larvae crawling on the fields.

Rainfall - several callers from areas close to the Ethiopian border in Togdher’s Burao district welcomed rainfall. A female caller in Ballidhig said their water wells were now replenishing and they hoped for more rain. A caller in Balialanle said others could go there to access water and fodder for their livestock now. In Buhodle and Sheikh, callers were pleased to get some rain but wanted intervention to control inflation of basic commodities. Some callers in Galkayo welcomed rainfall and hoped other nearby areas also would receive rain. Among callers in Guriel, a female caller said whilst their livestock were recovering they still had no market and landmines after conflict were blocking the roads in the area. A caller in Kismayo said food prices were coming down but they still needed more rain. A few callers in Baidoa, Bay, and Dollow and Luq in Gedo reported some rain in their areas.

Drought and water shortage – a caller in Awdal, north-western Somaliland, said they had received a little rainfall but livestock were still weak, drought was a problem, and prices were high. A caller in Buhodle, Togdher, said the rain had been scanty and water was short. In Sanag, a caller in Humbeys said the water catchments had dried up and they needed the government to drill boreholes. Another Sanag caller said they faced water and food shortage and high prices. Callers in various parts of Sool said the rain had stopped or had been inadequate and water and fodder were short. A caller in Dharkeyn said the land was becoming dry again after the rain. Two female callers in Bosaso said the drought was prolonged. Callers in parts of Galmudug described lack of water and fodder, high prices, displacement, and dying livestock. A caller in Jalalaqsi, Hiran, said they were having to use generators to access groundwater and needed help. Two callers in Bay region said the drought persisted and they needed response. A caller in Bardera, Gedo, said they had never experienced such a prolonged drought.

Livelihoods – herders called in from different regions for veterinary advice from Ergo’s Radio Vet programme about goat, camel, and cow diseases and conditions. Farmers in various areas had questions for the Radio Farming programme about soil, seeds, and crop pests. A fisherman in Kismayo complained that local fishermen were finding fish and seafood stocks greatly depleted.

COVID19 – several callers from different regions expressed interest in information from the Radio Doctor about Coronavirus, indicating that the disease was present.