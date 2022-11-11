Radio Ergo audience feedback report, Issued: 11 Nov 2022

Brief Analysis

Radio Ergo’s audience feedback platform this week (3-9 November 2022) received a few calls from areas along the river Shabelle describing damaging river floods that followed heavy rainfall. IDP callers especially in Gedo complained of food and water shortage and lack of aid. Other callers in Galgadud and Sanag spoke of expected aid being cut or reduced. One caller in the north and another in the south noted the return of locusts. Meanwhile, a varied picture of rainfall and drought emerged from the overall set of calls. Callers notably in Sanag, Galgadud, L. Shabelle, and Gedo spoke of water shortage and ongoing drought conditions even where a little rainfall had been received. Areas welcoming rain in some cases said it was inadequate and unevenly spread. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Floods – in Jowhar, M. Shabelle, one caller said heavy rainfall had led to their homes being flooded and people having to use boats. Another in Jowhar described the utensils of a woman running a cafeteria being washed away. In Beletweyne, Hiran, a caller said the river water level was high and people were starting to move out of the town.

IDPs and Aid – a male and a female caller in Kabasa camp in Dollow, Gedo, said they suffered water and food shortage and needed aid. Another caller in Dollow not specifying any camp said IDP families had not been registered or given aid by any agency. A female caller in Kalkaal camp (possibly in Benadir) said they had been neglected by aid agencies and government. In Galgadud, a caller in Galmegag said they had not received aid from the Bahnano safety net programme for the past five months and there was need for accountability. A mother of six in Adado said she had not received cash on her food card this month and did not understand why.

Locusts – a caller in Wanlaweyn, L. Shabelle, said as the rain began locust swarms had returned and they needed pesticides for control. A female caller in Erigabo, Sanag, said they had rainfall and the vegetation was under attack from locusts and other insects.

Drought and water shortage – in Sanag, a pastoralist said they still suffered from drought and could not sell any of their thin livestock. Callers in Erigabo and Badhan also complained of drought. A female caller in Togdher said despite a little rainfall they had not recovered and needed water aid. Others in Somaliland said their camels were dying, and they needed help from the government. A female caller in Wisil, Mudug, and three female callers in Adado, Galgadud, said they still faced drought and water shortage. A caller in El-bur said conflict was adding to the hardships facing the drought-affected people. Several callers in Wanlaweyn, L. Shabelle, spoke of continuing drought and high prices, with people migrating from the area. In Gedo, two callers in Bardera said the rainfall had been too little, and two in Dollow said they had not had rain and needed help.

Rainfall – among callers in northern regions, some in Sanag said they were recovering, whilst others said the rain was not enough. One Somaliland caller said the rain had drawn others to migrate there with their livestock and they feared the spread of animal diseases. Several callers in parts of central and southern Somalia welcomed rain and said they were recovering although others noted the lack of rain in other areas.

Livestock – a sizeable number of herders this week called for veterinary advice on diseases and conditions affecting their animals especially goats. A caller in Sanag complained of problems with the Telsom phone connection, which they needed to be able to track their livestock when they got lost.