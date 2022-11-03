Radio Ergo audience feedback report, Issued: 03 Nov 2022

Brief Summary

The calls to Radio Ergo’s audience feedback platform this week (27 October-2 November 2022) gave a mixed picture across various parts of the country of rainfall, some heavy and some light, against continuing dry weather and water shortage. There were calls about both rain and drought from certain regions, showing an uneven spread of rain. Whilst the overall tally of calls welcoming rainfall outnumbered those complaining of drought this week, the feedback also conveyed signs that many challenges remain even where communities celebrated rain. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Aid & IDPs – a female caller in Galkayo, Mudug, said they heard that aid had been distributed but she wondered why they had not seen any. A caller in Garowe,

Nugal, identifying as an IDP, said they needed plastic sheeting to protect them from rain. In Galgadud, a caller in Dusamareb said IDPs there needed water and food aid. A caller in Dollow, Gedo, said whilst some villages had received some aid to help them through the drought, others like theirs had not. A disabled caller in Belethawo, Gedo, said the disabled had many challenges and needed help. A caller in Sanag said they lacked all basic services and had been neglected by aid organisations. A female caller in Yontoy, Lower Juba, said they were destitute IDPs who needed aid from agencies. A caller in Hiran said they needed aid as they were embroiled in conflict.

Health – a female caller in Hiran said they needed help with an unidentified coughing disease that was spreading in the area. Another caller in Garowe said people were falling sick with an unknown disease and they needed response. A caller in Washaqo, Bakool, said they were facing diseases as the drought prolonged.

Rainfall – some heavy disruptive rainfall was reported in the northern region of Togdher, Somaliland. A caller in Awdanle said the rain was causing havoc and they also needed the government to construct water catchment areas. In Buhodle, one caller said he was worried about possible flooding, whilst another said heavy rains were washing away their livestock. However, a number of other callers in Buhodle, Ballidhig, Dandan, and Doqoshey in Togdher said their situation was improving, livestock were recovering, and they hoped other areas would also receive rain. A few callers in parts of Sanag and Sool also said the rain was helping them and their livestock to recover. One caller in Yabori, Sool, said they now had nothing to complain about, but another in Gumeys, Sool, said they still had no vegetation that had grown. A few Puntland callers welcomed rain, including a caller in Unun, Bari, who said they had also received some food aid. A female caller in Bari said their livestock now had water and fodder. In Galgadud, callers said they had some rainfall and hoped for more. Several callers in Baidoa said they had received several days of good rainfall. Similarly, a number of callers in parts of Gedo including Dollow, Bardera, and Luq welcomed rainfall and hoped for more as well as for rain in other areas.

Drought & Water shortage - a caller in Sheikh, Togdher, said his 30 remaining goats were weak and thin and none could be sold or slaughtered. Two callers in Karkar, Bari, said they needed water aid and other support. Female callers in Mudug, Dusamareb, and El-Bur in Galgadud said they were still facing drought and needed water and food aid. In Hiran, a caller in Burweyn said they faced ongoing drought and were stressed. A caller in Baidoa said although the rain had begun their livestock were still dying of lack of fodder and water shortage. In Gedo, a female caller in Bardera said they had a little rain but there was still drought. A pastoralist said they had lost most of their livestock in Bardera. A female caller in El-Wak said the situation was becoming desperate and livestock were dying in the drought. A caller in Dollow asking for veterinary advice about a livestock disease killing their animals said they still had no fodder despite the rain starting.