Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 31 March 2022

Brief Summary

Calls recorded on Radio Ergo’s feedback platform this week (27-30 March 2022) presented a mixed picture of welcomed rainfall in some parts of the country but continuing drought in other areas. (There are fewer calls in this week’s report as the platform was down for technical reasons on a couple of days). Hiran farmers expressed hope for their farms, whilst pastoralists in Mudug hoped their livestock would now get some fodder. Some callers were thankful for rain but indicated that it was little, whilst others were worried about poor shelter and pests during rains. Many callers in different regions complained of worsening drought conditions, however, and their urgent need for water, food, and other aid. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Rainfall– a caller identifying as an IDP in one of the camps in Lower Juba said there were many families displaced from Dinsor and Qansadhere needing aid in the rainy season. A female caller from Dusamareb also said they needed plastic shelters. There were calls reporting rainfall in Salahley, Buhodle, and several parts of Sanag in the north. A caller in Buhodle said the rain had brought pests. A caller in Garadag said they were hoping to collect the rainwater as they had received no rainfall last season. In Puntland, a caller in Nugal said many people were migrating there after the area received a little rainfall. Callers in several parts of Mudug welcomed rainfall, heavy in places, and anticipated recovering from the drought. In Hiran, farmers in El-gaal said they were resuming farming activities. Callers in Beletweyne said the water quality had improved. A female caller said they would need more rainfall to recover fully from the drought. In Jowhar, a pastoralist said they were recovering after rainfall.

Drought and water shortage – in the north, a caller in Sabawanag, Awdal, said they needed water and food aid due to continuing drought. Callers in Hargeisa area said their livestock had died or were dying and they needed cash and other aid. Others said their situation was still dire. A caller in Qoryalle, Togdher, described conditions as unbearable. In Sanag, a number of callers said they faced drought, water shortage, livestock diseases, and needed aid. In Sool, callers in Lasanod and Hudun said the drought was severe and livestock were badly affected. Callers in Bari and parts of Mudug faced water shortage and rising prices. In Galgadud, female callers in Adado and Dalsan said they had no water and their livestock were suffering. A caller between Dusamareb and Abudwak said his small farm had been destroyed by drought and locusts and his goats had starved to death. There were a number of calls from the Juba regions, including Afmadow, Sakow, Dhobely and Buale, citing severe drought and lack of water. In Bardera, Gedo, a displaced caller from Dinsor said they needed aid and another said they needed help to survive the prolonged drought.

Health – a few callers in northern regions indicated that COVID19 was still a threat and one asked for advice on protection during Ramadan.