Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 28 April 2022

Brief Summary

Whilst some more callers reported rainfall in various regions, the majority of calls to Radio Ergo’s feedback platform between 21-28 April 2022 were about water shortage, continuing drought, and its impact including livestock losses and destruction of farm crops. Callers were concerned about rising prices and access to food. Many demanded responses from government and aid organisations. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought – among the callers from Togdher in the north, a caller in Beer said they had been devastated by drought conditions and had lost their livestock and needed aid. A caller in Buhodle said the rainfall had been short and their crops had died. A caller in Durugsi said the drought was severe and they could neither sell nor slaughter their weak animals. Among Sanag callers, one in Badhan said there was water shortage and their goats were dying. A caller in Gabidher said they now had no income from livestock produce. Others said water and food were scarce and temperatures were still hot. A female caller in Sanag said people needed water and food aid. In Sool, callers in Lasanod said drought and water shortage were severe. A caller in Qabribeyan, who said he was disabled, asked for aid. Another caller said he had walked his goats that day to a place where rain had been reported but they did not find any water. In Puntland, callers in parts of Bari said they were suffering drought and water shortage and needed the government to help.

Callers in Dangorayo, Nugal, said they faced water and food shortage. Elsewhere in Puntland a caller said his livestock were dying and wells were running dry. Another in an unspecified location said they needed help repairing their well. In Mudug, a caller in Goldogob said he had lost two of his children in the drought and almost all of his 50 goats had died. In Galgadud, female callers in Dusamareb, Gideys, and Godinlabe said there was prolonged drought, water scarcity, and heat, and they needed aid. A caller in Guriel said they were destitute as Eid approached. In Hiran, a caller in Adaley said they had had little rain but the river Shabelle was flowing again. A caller in Beletweyne said many people displaced by drought needed aid. Another said WFP food cards were not working. In M. Shabelle, callers including farmers and pastoralists in Jowhar, Balad, and Baadley said they needed aid and help with water.

A caller in Beledhawo, Gedo, urged the Somali people to help those who were weak from drought.

Rain – many callers celebrated rainfall although some noted the sporadic nature of the showers and that nearby areas remained dry. Callers in various parts of Togdher said they had received rainfall and were hopeful, although one said many were now migrating there in search of water. In Ainabo, a caller said they had received some rainfall but the food prices were a problem. A female caller in Gardafu, Bari, said heavy rain had destroyed houses. A caller in a Nugal valley said the rain was posing a threat and had cut off the roads. A female caller in Galgadud said they needed plastic sheeting for shelter. A caller in Wajid, Bakool, said they hoped to get more rainfall but they also remained with insecurity problems.

Prices – female callers in Adado and Guriel said it was now hard to afford food due to price rises.

Health - A caller in Rebey, Baidoa, said they needed intervention to contain a diarrhoea outbreak.

IDPs – in Bari, callers saying they had been displaced there some time ago, including some from Ethiopia, claimed of unfair treatment by locals and lack of aid.

Agriculture – among the callers to Radio Ergo’s farming programme, farmers in Middle Shabelle and Galgadud said they needed tools and farm inputs.

Locusts – locust invasions were reported by a couple of callers in Bari and Sanag.