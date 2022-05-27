Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 27 May 2022

Brief Summary

The calls from Radio Ergo listeners this week (19-25 May 2022) focused mainly on the suffering and distress caused by the prolonged drought, despite the wave of optimism in the previous couple of weeks when many callers celebrated some rainfall. This time the majority of calls were about water scarcity, lack of food and animal fodder, loss of livestock, disease, and lack of aid. Some said the rain had come and then stopped. Several callers asked for treatment for disease outbreaks in their areas and calls about COVID19 were also up. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought and water shortage – the largest number of calls from Somaliland regions were from Sanag followed by Togdher, with others also from Sool,

Awdal, Hargeisa, and Berbera. In Togdher, a caller in Dadmaren said the rainfall had been little and they needed water aid, whilst another said their camels and goats were dying. In Sanag, several callers in Badhan said the drought was severe and they needed water and food aid. A female caller said there were no water sources in her area and they depended on occasional water trucks that took long to reach them. Another said those who were able to leave had migrated away, leaving the weak and vulnerable or those without means behind. A caller in Golis mountains said they were pastoralists whose livestock had died and they needed help. A caller on Hadaftimo said they had no buyers for their livestock. A caller in Jidbale, Sool, said people had migrated away to areas that had received some rainfall. In Puntland, callers in Bari said the drought was severe. One caller in Karkar said they had no water to save their livestock from dying. A caller in Qardo said people were migrating to Garowe and Lasanod. A caller in Eyl, Nugal, said many people were in a desperate situation there. In Mudug, one caller said their nearest water source was 40 kilometres away and they needed water aid. Another said weak people had been left behind by those who had migrated in search of water. In Hiran, a caller in Beletweyne said they had no access to water in the dry seasons. A female farmer in Afgoye, L. Shabelle, said they lacked water and also needed pesticides to control locusts. Another in Barawe said they had planted their crops but the rainfall had stopped. Among several callers from Gedo, one in Dollow said their livestock were dying and many people had been displaced. Another said many had lost their livestock, and they had no humanitarian aid nor even schools for their children.

Rainfall – a caller in Somaliland’s Nageye mountains area asked for more information on the weather forecast so they knew what to expect. A caller in Garowe said they had rainfall but also high temperatures and lots of flies and mosquitoes. A female caller in Galkayo said they had rainfall but people still needed aid to help them recover from the drought.

Health – a father in Afmadow, L. Juba, said his son had watery diarrhoea and they needed government assistance with disease in the area. Other callers in Kismayo, Jowhar, and Garbaharey wanted help in tackling diseases in their areas.

COVID19 – various callers wanted information about COVID19 including how to distinguish it from flu. A caller in Galkayo said IDPs in the camps wanted access to the COVID19 vaccines