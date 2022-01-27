Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 27 Jan 2022

Brief Summary

Drought, water shortage, and livelihood distress continued to be the focus of the majority of calls to the Radio Ergo feedback platform from different regions of the country in the week 19-26 January 2022. Pastoralists who called reported dead, sick and valueless livestock, whilst some farmers wanted expert advice on how to access water in their areas. Most callers asked for intervention, with some expressing frustration about the lack of response and aid. The following summarises the calls by theme and picks out some noteworthy details.

Drought and water – in terms of numbers of calls this week, many came from the north, notably Sanag and also Togdher. Callers in Sanag spoke of wells and boreholes drying up and needing aid. A caller in El-afweyn said many livestock arriving from southern regions had died there. A caller in Ji’anyo said many had migrated there from Bari and Nugal and resources were depleted. In Togdher, callers from Durugsi, Oodweyne, Sheikh, and Gabogabo said they were short of water and food and called for aid. A female caller in Buhodle said she was unable to sell her goats and could not get any income. A caller in Daadmareen called on the government to open up grazing lands that had been fenced off as their livestock were starving to death. Among the callers from Marodi Jeh, a caller in Sabawanag said despite the government forming a drought response committee they had not seen any intervention. A milk seller in Hagal, Berbera, said due to the drought he had not managed to get any milk to sell and had no income. Among the callers in Puntland, a caller in Bari said they had lost goats and camels, and a female in Qardo said people and livestock were equally affected. From central Somalia, a caller in Laan-Bilal in Guriel, Galgadud said the drought had created hardship and food was short. A female caller identifying as an IDP in Galkayo said they lacked water and food and needed aid. A caller in Beletweyne, Hiran, wanted advice from water experts on whether a borehole could be made manually as they lacked machinery. Among those from the south, a caller in Wanlaweyn, L. Shabelle, said many animals had died. In Bay, a caller in Burdhubo said the river water was contaminated. Four different female callers in Gedo spoke about drought hardship affecting people and livestock. A male caller in Gedo said many livestock had collapsed due to thirst and water cost 100,000 shillings per tank.

Agriculture – several callers had questions relating to farming and water. A farmer in Buhodle said they had run out of water and crops were infested by greenfly. He wanted advice on how to get water. A farmer in Beletweyne said the river water had become sour with minerals and he feared damage to his vegetables and crops. A farmer in Jowhar said they were running out of fuel for their water pump and their crops had not been growing with the water from the borehole. Another in Jowhar wanted advice on when to plant given that they are dependent on rainwater in that area.

Locusts – there were two calls about locust invasions from Dhararweyne in Sanag and Buhodle in Togdher.

COVID19 – callers across various regions indicated that the disease was present and asked for advice on symptoms and treatment where there were no doctors. A caller in Garowe said small traders’ businesses had been hit hard by Coronavirus and they needed support.