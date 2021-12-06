Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 25 November – 1 December 2021

(ERGO) – The effects of continuing drought and water shortage were the main focus of concern among Radio Ergo callers this week (25 November to 1 December 2021), with quite a number of listeners also calling to announce rainfall in their areas. For some the rain provided welcome relief, whilst for others it was hopelessly little. Locust invasions were a cause of concern in some northern regions. COVID19 featured among the health concerns raised.

