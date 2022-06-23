Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 23 June 2022

Brief Analysis

The majority of callers to Radio Ergo's feedback platform this week (16-22 June 2022) were concerned by continuing drought and its heavy toll on lives and livelihoods, with many reporting water and food shortages and rising prices. Most callers wanted help from authorities or aid agencies. The drought-related calls were spread from across the country. However, compared to previous weeks there was an increase noted in those calling from Hirshabelle and South West states. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought -- calls came from Beletweyne, Buloburte, and Jalalaqsi districts of Hiran. In Ad-Kibiri, west of Beletweyne, a caller said the resources after a little rainfall had been depleted as many people had migrated there. A caller in Beletweyne said high inflation was making their money worthless and harder to find food. In Buloburte, a caller said their livestock had no fodder or water and they had received no aid to assist them to maintain their herds. In Jalalaqsi callers said they had no water, their livestock were dying, and they wanted aid. Another Hiran caller said their livestock had died and their farms had failed. Another said only the elderly were left in their area as others had migrated away. In Middle Shabelle, several callers in Adale asked for aid saying they faced severe prolonged drought and water scarcity. A farmer in Qoryoley, Lower Shabelle, said they had not grown any crops this year due to the water scarcity and they were worried about food security. A farmer in Middle Juba said their farms had failed after inadequate rainfall, and the previous rainy season they were devastated by locusts. Several in Baidoa said they had been it by drought and water shortage and crops had failed. A caller in Qurajome, Bakool, said they need food and water aid. Among Gedo callers, one in El-Ade said their livestock had all died and they had nothing left, not even water containers. A caller in El Waq asked for help from aid agencies and the business community. A farmer in Beled-Hawo said their farms had been hit by drought and pests.

In Puntland, there were calls from Bosaso, Qardho, Nugal and other unspecified areas. A caller in Qardho said livestock had perished. In Nugal callers spoke about scarce water with competition over resources from those migrating. A female caller said the drought was now unbearable and prices of goods and services had risen. In Mudug, callers in Dibira, Jariban, and Harardhere complained of prolonged drought and water shortage and an influx of people with their livestock. A female caller in Galkayo said they needed help from the Galmudug and federal governments to survive. A female caller in Mudug said people migrating there were killing the wildlife for food and the government should stop it. In Galgadud, two female callers in Balanbale spoke of harsh conditions and water shortage as the dry season had returned again quickly. Callers in Dusamareb, El-bur, and Guriel called for help from Somali communities and aid agencies. A female caller in Hur-dugaag added that deforestation was worsening the situation.

In Somaliland, callers in Marodi Jeh and Sahil spoke of severe drought, starving livestock, food shortage and rising prices. One caller in Sahil said they lived in a remote village without any resources and needed aid. Callers in parts of Togdher and Sarar said the drought was prolonged, and water was already depleted in areas that had seen some rain. A number of callers across Sanag described worsening drought with water and food shortage, livestock diseases, and migration of pastoralists in search of resources.

COVID19 -- callers from various regions asked questions about COVID19 indicating the presumed spread of the virus.

IDPs -- a caller in Galkayo said she was a single mother and had been forced to leave an IDP camp in Mudug to fend for herself in the city due to clan-based discrimination in aid distribution. Callers in camps in Baidoa complained about lack of water and other services.