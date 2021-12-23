Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 23 Dec 2021

Brief Summary

The impact of water crisis and drought continued to be the main preoccupation of callers this week (16-22 December 2021) to Radio Ergo’s independent feedback platform. The platform recorded more calls this week than the previous week, and there were notably large numbers of calls from Togdher, Galmudug, and Hiran, as well as from other regions. Callers complained about lack of water, sick, dying or dead animals, and pastoralist communities in a state of flux. Some callers spoke of lack of food and high prices, and inability to sell animals. Most asked for intervention by government and/or aid agencies. In addition, there were calls from Sanag and a few other areas complaining about new desert locust attacks. Some callers had questions or comments about the resurgence of Coronavirus and the new Omicrom variant. This report summarises the calls by theme.

Drought and water crisis – the callers from Togdher came mainly from Buhodle, with some from Durugsi, Odweyne, and Bali-alanle. Callers in Buhodle said they were still waiting and praying for rain. Some asked for help repairing boreholes. A caller in Odweyne asked the government and businesses to construct dams on the Somaliland-Ethiopia border to solve the water problems. In Sanag, callers were desperate to save their livestock from drought and disease. A caller in El-afweyn said they were left behind as others migrated to the mountain area. A caller in Bod-ade said the water well had broken down yet people had arrived there seeking water from other parts of the region and beyond. A female caller said prices were high and they were unable to sell their animals. Callers in different parts of Sool said they needed intervention as the drought was prolonged. A caller in Ainabo said a water tank cost 27,000 shillings. In Puntland, callers in Bosaso, Karkar, Ufeyn, and Garowe expressed concern over prolonged drought and water shortage. A female caller in Garowe said they had peace and security but they were affected by the drought and rising prices. Among Mudug callers, one in Gelinsor said vulnerable families had been unable to migrate and were suffering. A caller in Galkayo said the two tanks of water they were given had been used up. In Galgadud, a female caller in Adado said her goats had been dying due to drought and diseases. Another female caller said livestock and people were in danger because of the consecutive rain failure. A caller in Bahdo said they were displaced from their villages by drought. Another said their livestock had died and they had moved to the town. In Hiran, callers said they had received no rain. A caller in Jalalaqsi said he thought the river flow was being blocked by Ethiopia. Callers in Beletweyne said their animals were being taken or taxed by Al-Shabab. A single mother of nine said she was destitute and needed aid. A female caller in Middle Shabelle said they faced water and food shortages. A caller in Afmadow, L. Juba, said despite some rainfall they still suffered food shortage and unemployment and needed intervention. Callers across the districts of Gedo said livestock and farms were affected. A caller in Luq near the Ethiopian border said there was water shortage and disease there. A female caller in Bardera said despite some rainfall the destitute families still needed aid.

Locusts – several callers in Sanag, Awdal, Togdher, Nugal, and Mudug said locusts were destroying vegetation and farm crops. A caller in Buhodle said the swarms of locusts were entering their houses. Some said the insects came after rainfall whilst other said their areas were still suffering from drought. They asked for control interventions.

COVID-19 – callers in various parts of the country were concerned by the new wave of Coronavirus, and the impact of the pandemic on the economy. Some had questions for the experts about the symptoms of the new Omicrom variant, the efficacy of vaccines, and whether new restrictions were needed to contain the upsurge.

Health – a caller in Sanag and another in an unspecified area (Hormud number) asked for help with measles outbreaks affecting children.

Aid, IDPs – callers in various IDP camps in different regions asked for aid. There were also some calls questioning aid distribution.

Environment – the Radio Ergo programmes investigating environmental and climate impact of deforestation for charcoal continued to generate audience feedback, with callers in various places urging the creation of alternative jobs. A caller identifying as a charcoal producer said he believed drought was caused by god and he would need an alternative source of income to stop his current trade.