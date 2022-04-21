Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 21 April 2022

Brief Summary

As in previous weeks, the majority of callers to the Radio Ergo feedback platform in the period 15-21 April 2022 were concerned by the impact of drought, water scarcity, food insecurity, and livestock and human diseases. Several complained about receiving no response to their appeals for assistance from aid agencies or government. Some called to celebrate the arrival of rainfall in their areas, although some also mentioned ongoing challenges including lack of livestock fodder and high food prices. Displaced callers in several regions asked for assistance with water, food, and shelter. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought and water shortage – this week there was an increase in the number of callers from Puntland, especially Bari region. A caller in Karkar said the drought had wreaked havoc and many people had lost their livestock. A caller in Rako-raho said their livestock had become too weak to walk to the water sources. A female caller in Bosasso said she was among displaced families from rural areas who were appealing for help. Another Puntland caller said water catchments had dried up and they needed water aid. As in previous weeks, there were many callers from northern regions including Awdal, Togdher, Sanag, and Sool. Awdal callers in Lughaya, Baki, and Sabawanag said the drought and water shortage was perpetuating. A caller in Dhimbil, near Hargeisa, said most families had migrated away in search of water. Among the Togdher callers, a female in War-Ibran south of Burao said they were destitute and short of food and water. Callers in Dadmaren and Sheikh said their livestock were dying. A female caller said their camels were getting weak and sick and she hoped for rain. In Sanag, a caller in Erigabo said locusts had destroyed the livestock pasture and they needed intervention. A caller in Masha-haled said they needed water aid as there were no tankers in their area. Another said water aid from the Somaliland government was not distributed equitably. Callers in Haylan, El-buh, and Badhan said conditions were worsening. A caller in a rural part of Badhan said they had received nothing from the governments of either Puntland or Somaliland and they wanted their voices to be heard. In Sool, a female caller in Booame said they had no water and people were affected by diseases. A caller in Ainabo said they were concerned by drought and famine affecting people and livestock.

Central regions also produced more calls than last week. A caller in Haradhere, Mudug, said they had received heavy rain but their animals had already died and they lacked food and needed aid. Another said many people living there were feeling the pressure of water scarcity. Callers in Abudwak said there was drought and disease, and water pumps had broken down. In Adado, a female caller said the drought was intense and high prices were hurting the drought-hit families. Another caller in Adado said there was famine and people were in bad condition. Callers in Landheer and Eldhere said their livestock were weak or dying due to lack of water. In Hiran, a farmer said they had no water for their farms. A caller in Beletweyne said there was drought and disease including diarrhoea. In Baidoa, a caller said they needed water trucking as they had to walk far to fetch water. Among callers in Gedo one in Burdhubo said that as pastoralists they did not know where to migrate to find water.

IDPs, Aid issues – A caller in Beletweyne said they had been given food cards but half of their allocation was being taken away from them. In Baidoa, an IDP caller in Barwaqo said they were not getting any aid and suspected corruption. Another IDP caller in Baidoa said they needed shelter and food aid. A caller in Jowhar said they were displaced from the rural areas and needed aid. In Sanag, a caller said they were IDPs living in camps and suffering from water scarcity and rising prices. A caller in Qarsa, L. Juba, said ahead of the rain they needed shelters and mosquito nets.

Livestock – as usual, callers had questions for the Radio Vet programme about livestock diseases. Among them, a pastoralist in Baidoa said his cows were dying due to water shortage, and they also had diarrhoea and could barely walk. He asked for veterinary treatment.

Rainfall – callers across various regions of the country celebrated the arrival of rain in their areas. A female caller in Hawd said they were thankful for rainfall and they now had water, but their livestock were weak as they still had no fodder. A caller in Sanag welcomed the rain but said the government needed to stabilise the rising food prices. Another said they needed help in getting mosquito nets. A caller in Dagari, Mudug, said they were worried that the rain would bring new waves of locusts and asked for spraying measures to control locust larvae. In Abudwak, a caller said now the rain had come people should already start preparing for the next dry season. A caller in Balad, M. Shabelle, said they had been displaced from Marerey and were happy to have received rainfall in Balad.