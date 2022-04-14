Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 14 April 2022

Brief Summary

Most calls to Radio Ergo’s audience feedback platform in the week 7-13 April 2022 raised the continuing if not worsening challenges and hardships being caused by ongoing drought, with lack of water, food, and animal fodder, and rising prices. In the few areas that reported rainfall this week the callers said it was not enough or had been short-lived. Locust invasions were reported by callers in some northern parts including Awdal, Together, Sanag and Sool. COVID19 seemed to concern some callers who indicated that it was prevalent in their areas and had questions about protection. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought – in the north, callers in Baki, Lughaya, and Silil in Awdal complained of prolonged harsh drought conditions, with one saying drought had killed their goats, camels and even donkeys. A caller in Hawd said there was drought and water scarcity and they needed aid agencies to help them. Togdher and Sanag produced the most calls. A caller in Buhodle said they had received a little rainfall but now they were calling for aid. A caller in Doqoshay said many people from there had migrated across the border into Ethiopia where some rain had fallen. In Qoryalle a caller said the water wells were now running dry and no rain was in sight, so they needed water aid. A caller in Badhan said they had received a little ‘deyr’ rainfall leaving some pasture, but now they feared a return to drought. A caller in an area of Sanag region without any water sources said the price of water had skyrocketed and they needed aid. Another said his livestock had become so weak they could barely walk the long way to the nearest water. A caller in Ainabo said they had water and fodder for their livestock but no clean water for families. A female caller said the drought was worsening there. In Puntland, there were calls about worsening drought and water scarcity from several parts of Bari region including Karkar, Qalanqale, Qardo, and Rakho-Raho. One caller said their livestock were dying and they and other families facing hardships needed aid. A caller in Garowe said in areas that received some rainfall, the water was quickly depleted by migrating families with their livestock. In Mudug, a caller in Hinlabi said they needed help repairing broken water pumps. In Galgadud, callers in Adado, Dusamareb, Balanbale, Galo, and Guriel said livestock had died, water catchments were dry, and they needed food and other aid. A caller in Abudwak said food was short and prices of fuel were rising, whilst the little rainfall had not been enough for their starving livestock to recover. In Hiran, callers in Beletweyne spoke of severe water shortage in and around the city. One said the river water they relied on was dirty and they needed wells to be drilled. A farmer in Heer-adey, Hiran, said they had been hit by drought, locusts, and caterpillars on their farms. In Middle Shabelle, a caller said his camels were suffering due to drought. A female caller in Merka, Lower Shabelle, said they needed water and food aid from the government. A caller in Baidoa saying she was a mother of six children appealed for help as the water scarcity intensified. A caller in Tiyeglow, Bakool, said their livestock were dying. In Gedo, a caller in Bardera said the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralists were threatened. A caller in Beledhawo said their livestock were dying and people’s lives were devastated.

Environmental issues – several callers in northern regions said they were in increasing conflict over food and resources with wildlife, especially monkeys. One caller in Garadag, Sanag, said people were sitting outside their houses armed with rocks and sticks to chase off the monkey stealing food. Some callers were concerned that no action was being taken to stop tree cutting, which was exacerbating the drought.