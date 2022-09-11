Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 11 Sept 2022

Brief Summary

Calls this week (1-7 September 2022) to Radio Ergo’s independent, national, toll-free audience feedback platform raised continuing concerns over rising prices and shortages of basic commodities such as food and water, losses of livestock and farm produce due to the harsh drought, and displacement of families without any access to aid. Farmers were worried by lack of water and plagues of pests. Water sources running dry or being inaccessible was a common complaint among callers from pastoralist areas. Conflict in Galgadud, Bay, and Hiran was noted as an additional stress on communities, whilst several callers in Somaliland spoke of rape and protection concerns. The following summarises the calls by theme.