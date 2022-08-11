Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 11 August 2022

Brief Analysis

The severity of the drought remained the focus of most calls to Radio Ergo's feedback platform this week (4-10 August 2022). Price rises and the growing unaffordability of basics including food and water were common complaints. Displaced people in various areas asked why they were not receiving any aid. Many said the drought was worsening and they need intervention. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Prices -- whilst the high cost of living was an implicit concern for many callers, quite a number specifically spoke of this. A caller in Talabur, Togdher, said they were increasingly concerned about the economy and wanted the government to control soaring prices. Another Togdher caller said people were unable to afford food. A pastoralist in Odweyne said a small tank of water cost four dollars and families could not afford it. A female caller in Sanag complained that food prices had risen alongside the drought. A caller in Dagahya-ade, Mudug, said their two concerns were the drought and the inflation of prices. Callers in Puntland and Hiran wanted the government to intervene to help them with the drought and inflation. A caller in El-Maan, Middle Shabelle, said they had rainfall but had already lost all their livestock and were faced by high costs. A caller in Dollow, Gedo, said it was now hard to afford basic items.

Displaced people -- a caller in Buhodle said he was among many displaced families there needing food and medical aid, as well as livestock veterinary services. A caller in Mudug said the IDPs wanted to know what was hampering aid delivery to displacement camps. In Galgadud, a caller displaced from Amaro to Bahdo said they needed assistance. Another in Dusamareb said drought-hit displaced families needed help. A caller in Baidoa said their situation was difficult and the aid organisations had neglected displaced families. Another said they were displaced from Bakool to Baidoa and were short of food and water and needed help to address their desperate situation.

Aid -- apart from the numerous calls requesting assistance, a caller in Somaliland said their names had been taken by an agency eight months ago and they would like to know if they could get any aid. Another in an unidentified location in central regions said some people in the area had received cash to help them recover from locust invasions but others had not received anything. He wanted an explanation about how the process worked.

Conflict -- callers in Galgadud, Hiran, and Bakool were affected by insecurity due to various types of conflict, exacerbating other hardships, which they all said required intervention.

Drought and water shortage -- callers in various parts of Togdher and Sanag said they were facing drought and severe water shortage. A caller in Hingalol said their livestock were dying, Another in Humbeys said the people were in a dire situation. In Bosaso, Puntland, a female caller said she was a pastoralist keeping goats in a remote village where the drought was worsening and they needed help. Others in Puntland said there was no fodder and the drought had led to livestock diseases. There were many callers from Galgadud. A female caller in Abudwak said most of their livestock had died and the remaining few were very thin. A female caller in Bahdo-gaabo said locusts had invaded and the livestock already had no fodder. A female caller in Dusamareb said the drought was worsening and they were still awaiting aid. A caller in Adado said even the usually drought-resistant Acacia trees had died. One of the Hiran callers said the drought had affected their children.

Wildlife and Health -- many callers in recent weeks have reported conflict with wild animals as a result of the drought. This week a caller in Sool said there had been a surge in monkeys attacking people at water wells. He wanted to know if people were at risk of contracting Monkeypox disease because of this contact with monkeys.