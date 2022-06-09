Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 09 June 2022

**Brief Summary Many callers this week (2-8 June 2022) to Radio Ergo’s independent feedback platform expressed frustration that their voices calling for aid and assistance were not being heard. Most spoke of the deepening effects of drought with water, food, and fodder shortages and rising prices. Some of those welcoming rainfall especially in Togdher and central regions mentioned the inadequacy of resources. There were more calls about COVID19 especially from Puntland and central regions indicating increased concern over the disease. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Rainfall – among callers in Togdher, a caller in Faqa-ayub said the rainfall was little and many people had converged there causing concern over the resources. They wanted help. Among callers from Mudug some commented that the rainfall was little. A caller in Abudwak said many arrived there after a little rain although there was no grazing and the livestock were still thin. Another in Galgadud hoped the drought was behind them for now. A caller in Bay said the water catchments were filling up. An IDP caller from Barwaqo camp in Baidoa said the rain had destroyed houses and help was needed. A farmer in Bardera, Gedo, said their crops had begun to grow after some rain.

Continuing Drought & Impact – in the north, a caller in Baki, Awdal, said food prices had skyrocketed and they needed aid. A caller in Gabiley said he was aged 55 and stuck in the hardship of the drought having received no aid. Callers in Buhodle said rainfall had been short-lived and they needed aid. One blamed persistent drought on poor governance. A caller in Durugsi said the trees were dying. Callers in Sanag said water sources had dried up and water and food prices had escalated. One norther caller said they had been failed by Somaliland and Puntland governments and they were migrating. In Puntland, a caller from Gardafu in Bari said there was no water and their livestock had died. A caller in Bosaso said they had migrated from Alula and come across the carcasses of livestock that had died on the way. There were calls complaining about drought and lack of water from Dagari, Dool, and Galkayo in Mudug. A caller in Goldogob said people were arriving there from Bari and there was concern over rapid resource depletion. Two callers said they needed their information to be shared so as to get help. Two female callers in Adado said people were dying, mothers and children were worst affected, and livestock were sick with diseases. A female caller in Galmudug said all their goats had died and only five out of 100 camels remained. Two other Galmudug callers said they had not had rain since 2020 and they feared famine. They had received no aid and wanted Radio Ergo to be an envoy to help them to receive assistance. In Guriel, a disabled mother of four said all their livestock had died and they needed aid. Another female caller said it was getting harder to buy food due to rising prices. In Hiran, a caller in Beletweyne said the river water level was dropping. A caller in Buloburte said rural people were moving to the town. In Middle Shabelle, a caller in Raage-elle said they had had no water for three days, food prices were rising, and many IDPs needed help. A caller in Lower Shabelle said both his farm and livestock were hit by drought and they needed aid to recover. Farmers in Bakool and Bay said they needed the rain to plant. In Dollow, Gedo, a female caller said people were migrating away in search of water. Another said they had no water nor fuel for pumps for the farms. One Gedo callers asked well-wishers to help them.

Aid complaints – a caller said Bahnano organisation did not give aid fairly and did not answer their phone lines. A caller in Abudwak said WFP had promised them cash aid cards but they had not been received them.