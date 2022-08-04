Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 04 August 2022

Brief Analysis

Most callers to Radio Ergo’s feedback platform this week (28 July to 3 August 2022) spoke about the harsh impact of continued or worsening drought conditions with shortages of water and livestock fodder. The rise in prices of fuel and food was also a concern. Similar calls came from across the country, although there were large numbers from northern regions, especially Togdher and Sanag, and from Central Somalia. Several callers noted the increase in cutting trees to burn charcoal due to loss of other livelihoods. There were many requests for aid from government or aid agencies. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought and water shortage – in Togdher, many callers in Buhodle complained of drought and water shortage. A female caller said their livestock were thin due to lack of fodder. A caller from a group of pastoralists whose livestock had all died said many families were camping by the water source in order to get water. A caller elsewhere in Buhodle said the well had broken down and they needed help in repairing it. Another said the available water was bitter. A female caller in Sahil asked the Somaliland government to help as their farms had failed. In Tala-bur and War-Ibran, several callers cited lack of water and high prices. Some suspected complicity by government and businesses in the inflation. Among callers in Sanag, one in Erigabo said livestock were dying of drought and disease and many people were displaced. Others spoke of water and fodder shortage, with many displaced families needing help. One said they hoped the current strong winds might augur rainfall. In Puntland, a caller in Alula, Bari, said all their goats had died and the drought was worsening. A caller in Banderbeyla, Bari, said many people were devastated in the rural areas after losing everything and needed government help. Callers in other parts of Puntland reported livestock deaths and disease. A caller in Dagari, Mudug, said as well as the drought and water shortage they were suffering from locusts. Callers in various parts of Galgadud cited worsening drought conditions especially in rural areas. In Hiran, a farmer in Beletweyne said they were affected by high fuel prices. A caller in Mahaday, M. Shabelle, said their area had been ravaged by drought and water scarcity. Callers in Bay said the drought and conflict had left them vulnerable and many had migrated from Baidoa. A caller in Kismayo said there was a food shortage and there were no jobs.

IDPs/Refugees – a caller in Baidoa introducing himself as an IDP camp leader said the people had been displaced by hardship and they received no aid in the camps. A young mother in an IDP camp in Turow said she needed aid for her five children. A female caller in Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya said at last they had been registered and received cards to get food rations at this time of great need.

Health – a caller in Balad, M. Shabelle, said diarrhoea cases were multiplying and there were no decent hospitals for children to be treated. Callers continued to ask questions about COVID19.

Environment – in Somaliland, two callers said tree cutting for charcoal-making had increased as people had lost their livestock and had no jobs. They wanted the government to take measures to stop deforestation. There was a similar complaint from Beletweyne. In Jowhar, a caller complained that the authorities needed to act on clearing up the waste being dumped in public areas.