Radio Ergo audience feedback report, 02 June 2022

Brief summary

The overall tone and substance of this week's crop of messages (26 May -- 1 June 2022) recorded on Radio Ergo's national audience feedback platform showed heightened concern over the impact of drought, despite recent rainfall in certain areas. The majority of callers across the regions spoke of prolonged drought and water shortage, lack of food, and destroyed livelihoods. Most called for assistance from aid agencies and government. In some areas where rainfall was received, callers said it was insufficient. Calls about Coronavirus were up slightly especially from central regions. Several callers wanted more information about the weather. The following summarises the calls by theme.

Drought -- the majority of Somaliland calls were from Togdher and Sanag regions. A caller in Bali-alanle, Togdher, said people coming into the area had depleted all the resources after some rainfall. Several in Buhodle said the rain had failed and they faced sever drought and water shortage, with diseases worsening the state of the livestock. In areas around Burao, callers said the rain had been inadequate, people had moved away in search of water, and they needed intervention. One Togdher caller said this drought was worse than those of 2011 and 2016-17 because of rampant deforestation and lack of aid. Two callers in Sool said their livestock were in a desperate condition. In Sanag, a female caller in Dhahar said they were short of food. Callers in Garadag said water was scarce and food prices had risen. Callers in Badhan appealed for aid. A caller in Hadaftimo said their livestock were dying and they had been neglected by aid organisations. A caller in Yufle said whilst they had some water, there was no livestock fodder and they could not sell their animals. In Puntland, callers in Bari said they had not been reached with aid despite the severity of the drought. Callers in Eyl on the coast and Garowe said they were suffering water scarcity. Others said the livestock had no fodder, and the season had almost passed without any rain. In Mudug, callers in Garad, Jariban and Bandiradley said they had no rain and it was very hot. A caller in Dibira said most of their animals had died. Among callers from Galgadud, a female caller said they were desperate after missing 'gu and deyr rains and their livestock were dying. A pastoralist in El-bur said there was no fodder and their livestock were starving. In Beletweyne, a female IDP complained of the high price of food. Callers in Bay region said water was scarce and prices kept rising. A female caller in Kismayo said the Jubaland authority must help them as all their livestock had died. Another said there was no work in the area. Callers in Dollow spoke of drought and food shortage.

Rainfall -- among the areas where people reported rainfall, a caller in Buhodle said it had not led to the growth of much fodder for livestock. Another in Godalo, Sool, said many people had migrated there putting pressure on resources. The majority of those reporting rainfall were from Galmudug. However, a caller in Guriel said whilst they were happy with some rain it was not enough in itself to complete their recovery.

Weather -- several callers asked for more weather forecasts. Whilst Radio Ergo broadcasts regular weather updates shared by FEWS NET, there is an appetite among listeners for the sharing of much more information on weather, climate change, and early warning topics from Somali-speaking experts.

Livestock -- among various herders asking for help with veterinary advice and treatment for sick animals, a caller in Bali-alanle, Togdher, said they needed veterinary treatment centres in their area to stem disease outbreaks.

COVID19 -- there were more callers this week with questions for the Radio Doctor about COVID19, especially from central regions including Galgadud, which may indicate people's experiences there.

Aid -- among the aid complaints were two calls from people saying they were still awaiting promised cash from the Bahnano national social protection fund managed by the federal ministry of labour and social affairs.