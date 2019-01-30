From the quarry to the classroom

In Somalia, Education Cannot Wait and Intersos look toward safe drinking water and school meals to get children back in school

Nadifa Ibrahim picks up her hammer and strikes down on the chalk white stones at the quarry where she works with her family and other children displaced by Somalia's years of civil war, drought and poverty. This seemingly un-ending crisis has displaced 1 million school-aged children and left an estimated 3.4 million girls and boys out of school.

Nadifa's 12-year-old hands are hardly big enough to hold the hammer - and she makes less per day than the bigger boys and adults who are able to smash bigger stones - but in order to survive and support the family she needs to work.

Nadifa isn't alone. Most of Somalia's internally displaced children are out of school because they need to work to feed themselves and their families, or they need to spend a big chunk of their days fetching water or simply scavenging for food.

To make things even more complicated, these children living far from their homes face ever-increasing risks of child marriage, sexual assault and recruitment into armed groups.

These destabilizing forces are like a ticking time bomb that threatens the future of an entire generation.

Over the last year, violence and instability fueled a sharp increase in the number of displaced people in Baidoa District, where the majority of Somalia's displacement camps are found. In the Diinsor District - largely controlled by the extremist group Al Shabaab - the situation is even more dire. There are no secondary schools and only two primary schools available to educate and protect the growing influx of displaced children. Food and safe drinking water are hard to come by, and 1.5 million people face acute food insecurity. [Nadifa back in school. Photo: Zakaria Awil Sirad/Intersos] Nadifa studying in her new classroom. Photo: Zakaria Awil Sirad/Intersos

SIMPLE SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX CHALLENGES

Getting children like Nadifa out of the quarry and back in school requires a unique approach that looks not just at access to education, but also at the intersections of conflict, crises, poverty and hunger, and the root causes that force children into the quarries, into armed groups and out of school.

To reach these children, Education Cannot Wait partnered with the Italian humanitarian organization Intersoshttps://www.intersos.org/en/what-we-do/somalia/ in a fast-acting 12-month first emergency educational response programme designed to expand access to quality education services for the children of the Baidoa and Diinsor Districts and enhance community coping mechanisms and resilience to crisis.

The project came to a close in August 2018, increasing school enrollment by 13 per cent for boys and 17 per cent for girls, and reaching 4787 children in all, 41% of whom were girls. In Somalia, fewer than 50 per cent of girls attend primary school, and the last countrywide survey from 2006 showed that only 25 per cent of women aged 15 to 24 were literate.

REVERSING THE CYCLE

Now there's a chance to reverse this cycle, and Nadifa, and other children like her, are back in school, and no longer need to work in the quarry.

Mohamed Nur is an 11-year-old boy that worked in the quarry. His hands are blistered and aged from his time blasting rocks apart with a hammer. With support from the project, Mohamed is back in school and has a brighter outlook on life.

"At least the pen is softer than the hammer," the affable boy jokes. "I never ever want to go back to the quarry again, I felt bad seeing other children go to school, but there was nothing I could do."

A MEAL PER DAY

Unlike many schools in Somalia, the schools for displaced children supported by Education Cannot Wait are free. Through project funding, the children also receive a warm, healthy meal each day - sometimes the only food they will get. The delivery of food is managed by the headmasters, to ensure food doesn't go missing, and to provide an incentive to keep children in school.

The project also set up innovative water and hygiene programmes that support healthier children and easier access to safe drinking water. Safe drinking water is being delivered in 13 schools through the project. Project personnel indicate that three months after the project close, the water trucks, donkey carts, and permanent connections to water systems are still working. Hand-washing stations and girls-only latrines were also developed.

"Educating girls is educating a nation," said Isaq Abdi Hussein, head teacher at the Warsan school for displaced children. "Many girls and boys were unable to attend school, due to poverty, but with the introduction of school feeding, the school enrolment has significantly improved."

REVERSING THE CYCLE OF VIOLENCE

To deal with the scars of displacement and early childhood trauma, the children have access to improved psycho-social support from teachers that have received advance training through the programme and also receive a US$100 monthly stipend.

"These schools have saved the lives of many children. Their future was uncertain, and this is how they become vulnerable to abuse and bad elements in the community who enlist them in armed conflict. But now they are settled in school and this is also good for us as a community," said Ibrahim Adan Ali, head teacher at the Al-Amin school.

KEEPING CHILDREN IN SCHOOL

To entice families to send their children to school, the project created a "back to school" campaign that included community forums, home visits and sensitization on the value of education, especially for girls and children with special needs. Learning materials and books were also distributed, along with the introduction of other recreational activities designed to make learning fun and engaging.

Education stakeholders in Somalia are currently developing a multi-year resilience programme funding proposal for Education Cannot Wait. This programme will build on the success of this first emergency response and other Education Cannot Wait-funded projects and ensure that gains made so far are not lost.

Nadifa dreams of taking her new chance at an education and paying it forward.

"I would like to be a teacher so that I educate as many girls as possible. I have also told my friends in the quarry to come to school as there is everything we need to learn," said Nadifa. [With ongoing support, less children need to work the quarry. Photo: Zakaria Awil Sirad/Intersos] With ongoing support, less children need to work the quarry. Photo: Zakaria Awil Sirad/Intersos