QRCS surgical convoy treats 812 patients in Somalia [EN/AR]

December 20th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed its medical convoy for general and ENT surgery in Somalia, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Somalia, at a total cost of $150,023 (QR 547,584).

The two-month project benefited 116 families, or 812 poor patients from internally displaced people (IDPs) at camps and poor families in Mogadishu and other cities.

At the De Martini General Hospital in Banaadir, Somalia, the beneficiaries were received by the medical staff, who performed comprehensive clinical examinations for 591 patients and performed 219 surgeries, compared to the original target of 200.

Under the project, the patients were interviewed, triaged, and diagnosed at the general and ENT clinics. Following the selection of beneficiaries, they were prioritized based on urgency. Children, older persons, and emergencies were put first on the list.

Also, post-procedure care, food, and accommodation were provided for the patients, under the supervision of QRCS’s personnel. The project helped largely alleviate the suffering of the patients, as evident in the wide welcome by the local community.

Amna Hassan Mohamed (55) was one of the beneficiaries. Due to war, she was displaced to the rural parts of Afgooye, southwestern Somalia. As a daily-wage earner, she works as a famer to support her family of six orphans. “I would like to thank QRCS for helping me to have the surgery, as well as pre-operative and post-operative examinations and tissue culture,” she said. “I could not afford treatment. I spent six bitter years of illness, but now, I feel like I am a new person who can live and support my kids. This is a great blessing”.

Another beneficiary was Abdullah Abo Ali (60), who worked as an operating room supervisor for 42 years. In the past 32 years, he had been suffering thyroid disorders, but he was afraid of the surgery because of low success rate. Now, his thyroid pain is gone. “I feel so happy because I no longer have to cover my neck,” he commented. “Thanks to our brothers in Qatar, QRCS, and the medical staff for helping me and the people of Somalia. May Allah reward you all well”.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.