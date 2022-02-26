QRCS starts commercial projects for persons with disability in Somalia [EN/AR]

February 26th, 2022 ― Doha: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia has concluded a project to support small productive enterprises for families with disabilities in Banadir, at a total cost of $159,225 (QR 580,375), for 40 families, or 280 people, at displacement camps, in addition to six families, or 42 indirect beneficiaries.

Over the past six months, the project’s personnel started commercial projects for 40 poor, disabled, and war-affected families, by rehabilitating 20 shops and renting another 20. The beneficiary families were also trained in optimal techniques of small enterprise management.

The project’s activities included conducting a field survey in the displacement destinations to investigate the economic conditions of the families of persons with disabilities. Accordingly, 40 families were selected in coordination with the Association of the Handicapped in Banadir, and they each family selected its own projects according to their experience and skills.

Then, 20 existing shops owned by the beneficiary families were rehabilitated, and 20 shops were rented for the remaining families who had no shops. The team also purchased and supplied the commercial input needed to operate the shops, and a training course was held to improve the families’ ability to manage their new businesses.

One of the beneficiaries is Bishara Abdali Ali (35), a disabled woman who lives in Hamarween, Banadir, with her five children. She did not work because of her disability and lack of finance. She expressed her feelings after receiving the new store: "I extend all my thanks and gratitude to QRCS, which supported me with the store and goods. Now, I feel I am a self-dependent person. Again, thanks QRCS. I hope they will help other jobless disabled persons”.

Mohamad Ali Ghalib (40), from Mogadishu, is a disabled person who supports six children by selling a few commodities, but he had the experience and willingness to make the project bigger. In a statement, he said, “Now, the shop is incomparably better than before. The shop's revenue is sufficient for me and my family. I have many varied materials that attract customers. I really appreciate QRCS’s support for me with the shop and goods. In the future, things will be different, and the life of me and my small family will be dramatically changed”.