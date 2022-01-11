QRCS provides health care for 30,000 beneficiaries in Somalia [EN/AR]

January 11th , 2022 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia is operating the Lafoole Health Center in Lafoole, Lower Shabelle, for the benefit of 30,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees.

At a total cost of QR 396,266, the purpose of the project is to provide primary health care and reproductive health services for the people of Lafoole and neighboring areas of southern Somalia.

In the preparatory phase, a field survey was conducted for health centers that need support and provide reproductive health services and primary health care. Based on the field assessment, the lafoole Health Center was selected. The QRCS team made a visit to assess the center’s conditions and meet with its physicians, nurses, and administrative staff.

So far, the team was selected to operate the center for one year. All the staff were subject to precautionary research, signed employment contracts, and started performing their jobs.

The medical and administrative staff consists of one general practitioner (GP), one pharmacist, two certified midwives, two qualified nurses, two nursing assistants, one laboratory technician, one cleaner, and one security guard.

The services available at the center include primary health care (clinical examinations, medical tests, provision of medications, etc.), reproductive health (delivery, maternal and child health), minor operations (wound cleaning, superficial suturing), and follow-up with chronic diseases.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers,

QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality