QRCS launches emergency response to Somalia drought [EN/AR]

August 22nd, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched an emergency response to drought in Somalia, with a set of food, health, water, and sanitation assistance for the benefit of 25,423 internally displaced people (IPDs) at the camps of Dolow District, Gedo Region, Jubaland, as well as 162,000 heads of livestock, at a total cost of $500,000 (QR 1,822,500).

The purpose of the project is to meet the priority needs of drought-affected IDPs, by providing primary health care, clean drinking water, and public health awareness. These activities will ensure better hygiene; reduce waterborne diseases; and minimize malnutrition rates among children, pregnant women, and older persons.

According to the plan, the following activities will be carried out:

Water and Sanitation: Provision of potable water for three months, totaling 270 20-liter water tanks, to be used for drinking purposes for 4,000 people and 162,000 heads of livestock, as well as distribution of 850 hygiene kits containing soap, hand sanitizers, detergents, and jerrycans. Health Care: Deployment of a mobile clinic for three months to provide primary health care services (such as clinical examinations, laboratory tests, minor surgeries, and medications) and hold health education sessions, for the benefit of 5,400 people. Food Security: A total of 2,289 food parcels will be distributed to 16,023 people, each containing 94.5 kg of food staples such as flour, rice, sugar, vegetable oil, infant formula, and dates.

Prior to the project, there was coordination with competent authorities in Somalia to identify the beneficiaries and outline mechanisms of implementation. The project is carried out in partnership with Somalia’s Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MOHADM), the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) and camp management committees in Jubaland.

The drought disaster in Somalia has recently worsened, exposing more than 6.1 million people to the risks of food insecurity, water scarcity, and malnutrition, up from 3.2 million in December 2021, according to humanitarian organizations in Somalia.

The southern provinces are the hardest hit by the drought, which has killed more than 34,000 heads of livestock and threatens millions of lives in Lower and Middle Juba, Gedo, Galgaduud, and Mudug regions of Jubaland and Galmudug.

According to MOHADM, some 10.7 million are experiencing severe humanitarian conditions due to drought, desert locusts, and unstable rainfall, in addition to the impact of COVID-19, which has weighed heavily on the country’s economy and food prices.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.