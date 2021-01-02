QRCS launches 2nd surgical mission for poor patients in Somalia [EN/AR]

January 2nd, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched the 2nd surgical mission at the De Martini General Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. At a total cost of QR 336,150, a local team of surgeons will perform 200 surgeries for poor patients, who will also receive initial examinations, pre- and post-procedure care, and medical prescriptions free of charge.

Another aspect of the mission is to build the capacity of the hospital’s medical staff, by engaging them in the operating room.

Dr. Abdul-Razak Yousef, Director of the De Martini General Hospital, said, “This is the second surgical mission to be launched by QRCS’s representation mission. It will cover more critical cases at the hospital. The first episode was totally successful. I would like to thank the State of Qatar and QRCS for their efforts to support the health sector of Somalia”. The ongoing mission focuses on the newly displaced and conflict-affected local community of Mogadishu, Benaadir Region. So far, 80 major surgeries have been performed (thyroidectomy, laparotomy, cholecystectomy, amputation, abdominal hernia repair, removal of abdominal tumors, hemorrhoidectomy, urinary fistula surgery, breast cancer surgery, reconstructive burn surgery, removal of benign tumors, varicocelectomy, and C-section).

Since 2006, QRCS has been carrying out health projects in Somalia. It operates the Afgooye General Hospital and the TB and Multidrug-Resistant TB Center. Other projects include the provision of health care services in Bay and Sool Regions, as well as many other medical programs across the country.

