QRCS initiates small productive projects for Yemeni refugee families in Somalia [EN/AR]

January 17th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to support income-generating projects for Yemeni refugee families in Somalia. Implemented by QRCS’s representative office in Somalia, the six-month project had a total budget of $55,570 (QR 202,552).

It benefits 20 poor families, or 140 persons, in addition to 35 indirect beneficiaries, from Yemeni refugee families at camps and poor Yemeni families in Mogadishu and other cities of Banaadir. The results include launching trading projects for 20 families, rehabilitating 10 shops and renting 10 others for three months, training the families to better run their small businesses, and supplying goods and consumer items.

First, there was a field survey of the economic conditions of Yemenis to identify their basic needs. Based on the findings, 20 Yemeni families were selected to have projects that would help them earn their living, depending on their respective fields of experience. Then, 10 existing shops were rehabilitated, and other shops were rented for the families who did not have one.

To help these families start their commercial projects, QRCS purchased the supplies, equipment, and food commodities and held a training course to enhance the skills of beneficiaries to run their small businesses. The team continued to follow up with the families, to ensure improved project management processes and assess the revenue over six months.

Among the challenges that faced the project were the inaccessibility, lack of entrepreneurial skills, and insecurity. According to statistics of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Somalia hosts about 7,500 Yemeni refugees.

To overcome these challenges, the competent authorities in Mogadishu were contacted to facilitate access to the targeted families, who were encouraged to attend the vocational training. Moreover, it is planned to increase the number of beneficiaries for 2022.

Arwa Hadi Ali (45), divorced, is one of the beneficiaries of this project. She said, “Back in Yemen, I had been very happy. I used to have a normal life with my family. Because of the war, I came to Mogadishu with my five children. We have no income, except for some aid from benevolent people and foreign organizations in Somalia, which is not enough to meet our everyday needs. We live in suffering. Our home barely has anything that we can afford”. “Thank God, I have received this project, which is a source of living given to us by QRCS,” she added. “I run the shop on my own, but sometimes my young children help me. The revenue is more than enough. Thanks to QRCS for their endless assistance to the Yemeni refugee families in Somalia”.

