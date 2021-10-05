QRCS deploys surgical convoy to Somalia [EN/AR]

October 5th, 2021 ― Doha: In cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Somalia, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a medical surgery for general and ENT surgery in Somalia.

At a cost of $150,023 (QR 547,584), this project is part of the year-round medical convoys program implemented by QRCS in poor countries to bridge the gap in resources required for providing adequate health care services for their populations.

The 15-day project is aimed at providing surgical services for the patients with critical cases, by hiring highly experienced surgeons from out of the country to perform general and ENT surgeries at the De Martini General Hospital in Banaadir, Somalia.

According to the action plan, the project involves performing surgeries for 200 poor patients, supplying some medical equipment for the host hospital to continue to offer high quality medical services after the project, and training the hospital’s local medical professionals as extra practice to improve their proficiency and ensure continuity of service in the target regions.

A team of general surgeon, ENT surgeon, anesthetist, and perioperative nurse was deployed. So far, they have performed 79 clinical examinations and 24 operations, with two referrals to specialized centers for pathology tests.

Somalia lacks specialized medical services, particularly in general and ENT surgery. As a result, many people suffer health issues, especially those affected by conflict zones in Mogadishu and outskirts.

In response to this humanitarian emergency, QRCS’s representation mission in Somalia launched this surgical convoy, hiring foreign surgeons to work with the local physicians on treatment of the beneficiaries.

Earlier this year, QRCS concluded two general surgery campaigns in Somalia. Over one month, a total of 867 patients were examined and given medications by specialized physicians. The surgeons performed 201 major and moderate operations, including critical and emergency cases that required immediate surgical intervention.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.